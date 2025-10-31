Kantara Chapter 1 Streams On OTT, Rishab Shetty Film Set For Its Spanish Release: Watch Trailer, Streaming Details

New Delhi: Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty's massive hit - Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 is now streaming globally on OTT giant Prime Video. Written, directed, and headlined by Shetty, this mythological action thriller features a stellar ensemble cast, including Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah and Jayaram in key roles.

Kantara Chapter 1 Streams On OTT

Backed by Hombale Films, Kantara Chapter 1 serves as a prequel to the 2022 smash hit Kantara - A Legend, the film expands the critically acclaimed cinematic universe with a story that’s both intimate in emotion and grand in scale. After a phenomenal theatrical run and a blockbuster performance at the box office, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1is now set for its global streaming premiere on Prime Video. Starting October 31, the film will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

About Kantara Chapter 1 Plot, Storyline

Set in the era of the Kadamba dynasty, Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 traces the origins of the Panjurli Daiva legend — the divine guardian whose spirit protects the sacred forests of Kantara. As greed and power threaten to disrupt the natural balance, divine forces awaken to restore order. The narrative unfolds through the intertwined destinies of kings, tribes, and deities — with Panjurli Daiva embodying protection and Guliga Daiva representing unrelenting justice. The result is a powerful saga of faith, retribution, and survival — one that lays the foundation for the world audiences came to cherish in Kantara (2022).

Kantara Chapter 1 Spanish Trailer

Kantara: Chapter 1 continues to dominate the box office, breaking records with each passing day. Amidst its successful run, the makers have dropped the Spanish trailer ahead of its release on 31st October. The film is all set to roar beyond borders with its release in Spanish. The newly released Spanish trailer speaks volumes about the film’s massive scale and global appeal.

It continues its successful run in Australia and has become the highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. The film has already emerged as the biggest Indian release in several countries.

Meet Team Kantara Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 's creative team includes music director B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan, all of whom have shaped the film’s powerful visual and emotional narrative.

Released on October 2, in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, the film is reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.