Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer - Rishab Shetty-Starrer Spectacle Where Folklore, Faith & Fury Collide - Watch

New Delhi: The much-awaited Kantara: Chapter 1 trailer has been unveiled. Hombale Films’ Kantara: Chapter 1 remains high on the expectations of fans as one of the most talked about upcoming pan-India films. Actor-director Rishab Shetty shared the news on social media. The film is helmed by the lead star himself.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Trailer

The makers have kept an intrigue and mystery surrounding the prequel and announced the big news on social media.

The trailer presents Rishab Shetty as a tough warrior who is up against a brutal king, protecting his men. This looks like he will be seen in as a larger-than-life divine protector role in second part of the legend. The visuals are grand and present a hard-hitting narrative with impressive BGM.

Kantara: A Legend Chapter 1 will reportedly showcase the legacy of the Kadambas. The film will present the origins of the mythological tradition and ancestral conflict depicted in Kantara (2022) which was a massive success.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Cast, Plot

The creative team includes music director B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan. Kantara: Chapter 1 will have an extensive war sequence involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Rukmini Vasanth plays Kanakavathi and Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah will be seen as Kulashekara in the period drama.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Release Date

Scheduled for a worldwide release on October 2, the film will launch in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages and regions while remaining deeply rooted in its cultural core.