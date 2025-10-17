Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection: Rishab Shetty Film Roars Past Rs 717.50 Cr!

New Delhi: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1 is unstoppable at the Box Office. The epic tale has created a storm in theatres worldwide since its release. Kantara Chapter 1 is a prequel to the previous blockbuster Kantara (2022). The makers today announced that Kantara: Chapter 1 has roared past Rs 717.50 crore globally, continuing to dominate theatres across the world and now the film is looking like to register a very strong and promising pre Diwali weekend.

Kantara Chapter 1 Worldwide Box Office Collection

The makers wrote, "A divine storm at the box office #KantaraChapter1 roars past 717.50 CRORES+ GBOC worldwide in 2 weeks. Celebrate Deepavali with #BlockbusterKantara running successfully in cinemas near you!"

Kantara: Chapter 1 is directed by Rishab Shetty and is set in the 4th Century AD, unraveling the sacred origins of the mystical land of Kantara. This chapter dives deep into its rich mythology, age-old conflicts, and divine interventions, weaving a saga of folklore, faith, and fire, born from the very soil of the land.

The film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, PD Satish Chandra, Prakash Thuminad, and an ensemble of talented actors, bringing this epic tale vividly to life. The cinematography is by Arvind S Kashyap and music by B Ajaneesh Loknath. Kantara: Chapter 1 released worldwide on October 2, 2025.