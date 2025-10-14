New Delhi: Actor-director Rishab Shetty's mythological period drama - Kantara: Chapter 1 has broken many records and has now crossed the mammoth Rs 600 crore mark globally. The film has received a warm reception from fans and critics alike, becoming the second-highest Indian film of 2025 so far.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Worldwide Collection

The Rishab Shetty film has easily surpassed the Rs 500 crore milestone in global box office collection. The second week collection crossed Rs 450 crore in domestic markets and overseas also got a huge push.

On Monday, the film’s makers shared that Kantara: Chapter 1 has raked in Rs 146 crore gross in its second weekend, taking its worldwide collection to Rs 655 crore after 11 days - making the 12-day worldwide gross around Rs 675 crore, reported Hindustan Times.

The original movie Kantara grossed Rs 400 crore at the box office and was made on just Rs 15 crore budget, proving to be a massive hit.

Kantara: Chapter 1 Cast, Plot

The creative team includes music director B Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan. Kantara: Chapter 1 has an extensive war sequence involving over 500 skilled fighters and featuring 3,000 people. This sequence was filmed in an entire town spanning 25 acres on rugged terrain, over a period of 45–50 days, making it one of the biggest sequences in the history of Indian cinema.

Rukmini Vasanth plays Kanakavathi and Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah is seen as Kulashekara in the period drama.

Kantara: Chapter 1 released worldwide on October 2 in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, Bengali, and English, reaching audiences across languages respectively.