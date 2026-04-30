Kara X review: Netizens hail Dhanush’s heist thriller as the ‘ultimate cinematic experience’; what are they actually saying?

Kara X review: Superstar Dhanush is back on the big screens with his action thriller Kara after massive anticipation. The film arrived in theatres on April 30, 2026.



As soon as the early morning shows concluded across several regions, the internet was flooded with reviews.



Fans and critics were quick to share their first impressions of the much-awaited release.



The Vignesh Raja directorial had already created garnered interest following its trailer release and ensemble cast.

Also Read: Who is Mamitha Baiju? Malayalam actress in Dhanush's Tamil film Kara - here's why she is trending

Netizens react

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One user wrote while reviewing the film, “#Kara Interval: Rooted and realistic thriller from Vignesh Raja that starts off on a very good note, moves into an emotional space and then fires up for a superb interval block. The film takes up the heist angle as a core element and rations it with the intent of the lead characters. @dhanushkraja is excellent as always, with firepower in his eyes this time. KS Ravikumar is too good as well. Loved @gvprakash's BGM which ups the ante in intense sequences. Vignesh Raja has written and set this up as a proper slow-burn thriller, looking forward to the second half.”

#Kara Interval: Rooted and realistic thriller from Vignesh Raja that starts off on a very good note, moves into an emotional space and then fires up for a superb interval block. The film takes up the heist angle as a core element and rations it with the intent of the lead… pic.twitter.com/y85lig2ddK — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 30, 2026

Another social media user opined that the second half is better, writing, “#Kara (4/5) Good 1st half followed by a superb 2nd half.

Highlights:

‣ First 15 mins, intermission robbery scene, pre-climax block, one surprise scene; entire theatre blasted Vaaya En KaraSamay song, goosebumps.

‣ #Dhanush performance; KS Ravikumar, Karunas, Prithvi, Jayaram, Suraj, Mamitha everyone did well.

‣ #GVPrakash BGM elevated the movie to the next level. His music is the soul of the film. Sambavam.

‣ Vignesh Raja technically very strong, especially cinematography, editing and stunts.

Verdict: Winner.”

However, another user also criticised the film, calling it predictable: “#Kara

First half:

#Mamitha's acting ok-ish.

#Dhanush as usual role from Karnan.

Interval is expected.

Second half:

GV's music is the backbone.

Easily predictable scenes.

Too lengthy and boring.

1/5

#KaraReview”

Another user wrote, “#Dhanush's #KaRa – First Half: OK.

#VigneshRaja's direction starts off in a very grounded and realistic manner, and gradually makes the audience understand what the story is about as it progresses.

Dhanush delivers an excellent performance; every single scene is acted brilliantly.

#MamithaBaiju appears only in a few scenes, and her look is decent.

#Dhanush's #KaRa – First Half: OK#VigneshRaja's direction starts off in a very grounded and realistic manner, and gradually makes the audience understand what the story is about as it progresses.



Dhanush delivers an excellent performance—every single scene is acted… pic.twitter.com/AM5YQpwWU5 — Movie Tamil (@_MovieTamil) April 30, 2026

K. S. Ravikumar has a small role, but performs it well.

#GVPrakash Kumar's background score feels a bit old-school, but the songs are good.

The interval block is on another level; the last 15 minutes are very gripping and fast-paced. There are a few fun and interesting moments, and the bank heist sequence is superb.”

Director Mari Selvaraj also watched the film and shared his reaction: “I’ve just finished watching ‘Kar’. If I had to put it into words, it was a film that ignited within me the ultimate cinematic experience — the screen thrill, the screen emotion, the screen reflection, the screen excitement — a truly confident movie. Yesterday, it shook me with Jitu Munda’s face from Odisha, and today, bringing that same face to the screen as Karasaamiya and stirring my heart, my immense gratitude and love go out to @dhanushkraja sir for that. Along with that, my thanks and love to the entire film crew that brought a movie like this to life. Let ‘Kar’ be celebrated. #KARA.”

About Kara release, casting

Kara is a Tamil heist action thriller directed by Vignesh Raja, from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alfred Prakash. The film features Dhanush and Mamitha Baiju in lead roles, with K. S. Ravikumar, Karunas, Jayaram, Prithvi Rajan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sreeja Ravi in supporting roles.

Kara released in theatres on April 30, 2026.