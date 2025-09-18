Karnataka Idol Awards 2025: Zee Kannada News Honours Achievers Across Fields

Bengaluru: Zee Kannada News hosted the Karnataka Idol Awards 2025 on Wednesday evening at The Lalit Ashok Hotel, Bengaluru, felicitating achievers from diverse fields such as politics, sports, healthcare, cinema, agriculture, arts, and social service.

Lifetime Achievement Awards

The highlight of the evening was the presentation of the Lifetime Achievement Awards to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, former Chief Minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda, and veteran Kannada actor Dr. Srinath. The award on behalf of the Chief Minister was received by Urban Development Minister Byrathi Suresh.

Sports Icons Recognised

Sports achievers were also honoured at the event. Former Team India cricketer Karuna Jain, ex-Indian Hockey Captain V.R. Raghunath, and Paralympian silver medalist H.N. Girish were among the celebrated honourees.

Distinguished Guests in Attendance

The grand ceremony was attended by several notable personalities. Sri Jagadguru Vachananda Mahaswamiji of the Veerashaiva Lingayat Panchamasali Peetha delivered the benediction, while Padma Shri Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar, Former ISRO Chairman, appreciated Zee Kannada News for recognising unsung heroes.

Ministers Dinesh Gundu Rao and Byrathi Suresh, along with T.B. Jayachandra, Former Minister and Karnataka Government’s Special Representative in Delhi, were also present. Film stars Anu Prabhakar, Vinay Rajkumar, Rana, and Advithi Shetty added glamour to the occasion.

Inspiring Words from Dignitaries

Speaking at the event, Dr. Srinath said the recognition reflected “the love and trust of the people” and would inspire many more achievers across Karnataka.

Former CM DV Sadananda Gowda lauded the initiative for empowering society by honouring contributors across communities. Dr. AS Kiran Kumar highlighted that acknowledging selfless service was both a “responsibility and a source of pride.”

Other dignitaries also praised the awards for recognising rural talent and introducing achievers from all walks of life to society.

The event, hosted by Ravi S., Editor of Zee Kannada News, marked a grand celebration of excellence, with the channel reaffirming its commitment to spotlighting achievers who contribute to the progress of Karnataka.