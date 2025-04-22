Karthi Makes Explosive Comeback As Spy Universe Expands With ‘Sardar 2’ Hindi Prologue Release

New Delhi: Actor Karthi is back in action, and this time, the stakes are higher than ever. Director P.S. Mithran has officially unveiled the high-octane Hindi prologue of Sardar 2, offering fans a thrilling glimpse into the next chapter of his expanding spy universe.

Following the resounding success of Sardar in 2022 — one of the year’s biggest Tamil blockbusters — Mithran returns with a vengeance, taking his cinematic spy saga to an international level. The newly released prologue teases next-level action, intense drama, and an all-new global backdrop, with Karthi reprising his role in full throttle.

Brimming with adrenaline-fueled stunts, pulsating background music, and an enigmatic villain, the Sardar 2 prologue promises to up the ante on all fronts. Karthi’s powerful screen presence and the film's international scale signal a bold new direction for Mithran’s universe, raising expectations for what’s to come.

P.S. Mithran, who made his directorial debut with Irumbu Thirai (2018), followed by the superhero flick Hero (2019), cemented his place as a master of high-concept thrillers with Sardar. Now, with Sardar 2, the filmmaker is set to take Indian spy thrillers to new heights.

Produced by S. Lakshman Kumar and Ishan Saksena under Prince Pictures and Ivy Entertainment, and co-produced by A. Venkatesh, Sardar 2 features a stellar ensemble including Karthi, SJ Suryah, Malavika Mohanan, Ashika Ranganath, Yogi Babu, and Rajisha Vijayan.

Slated for a pan-India release, Sardar 2 will hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada, continuing the legacy of one of Tamil cinema’s most promising spy franchises.