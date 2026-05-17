Karuppu box office collection day 2: Suriya film sees 51% jump, crosses Rs 66 crore worldwide despite release hurdles

New Delhi: Following multiple hurdles and unexpected delays, Karuppu was finally released on May 15. The film also faced last-minute show cancellations before its release. The action drama stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles and opened to a strong audience turnout across evening and night shows on its first day in theatres.

Karuppu box office collection day 2

According to Sacnilk, Karuppu witnessed a growth of 51 per cent from its opening day collection. On Friday, the Tamil film collected Rs 15.5 crore, while on its second day, Saturday, May 16, it earned another Rs 23.4 crore. The net Indian collection now stands at Rs 38.90 crore.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The film also reportedly earned Rs 10 crore overseas on its second day, taking the overseas gross collection to Rs 21 crore so far. The worldwide gross collection of the Suriya starrer has now touched Rs 66.04 crore within just two days of release.

The film was screened across 6,288 shows on its second day.

Also Read: Karuppu day 1 box office: After last-minute show cancellations, Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer sees strong start, crosses Rs 20 crore worldwide

Karuppu release controversy

A day before its release, several 9 am shows of the Tamil film were cancelled. The film was initially scheduled to release on May 14, but the screenings were postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

SR Prabu, the producer of the film, took to X at 1 am on Thursday and revealed that the 9 am shows had been cancelled. He wrote, “Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!”

Karuppu director RJ Balaji also addressed the issue on social media. He tweeted, “Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him (sic).”

Fans too took to social media to express their disappointment over the cancelled shows.

About Karuppu

Karuppu features Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu.

The film was earlier titled Suriya 45, as it marks the actor’s 45th film in a leading role. The music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography is handled by GK Vishnu and editing by R Kalaivanan.

Karuppu released in theatres on May 15.