Karuppu box office collection day 3: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer sees massive weekend growth

Karuppu box office day 3: The highly anticipated fantasy action-drama Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles, finally released in theatres on May 15 after facing last-minute hurdles ahead of its debut. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film opened to a strong audience turnout during evening and night shows on its first day in theatres. Despite the release controversy, the film has continued its impressive theatrical run over the opening weekend.

Karuppu box office collection day 3

As per a report by Sacnilk, Karuppu collected Rs 15.50 crore on Day 1 (Friday) while recording 46.9 per cent occupancy across 4,891 shows. The film witnessed significant growth on Day 2 (Saturday), earning Rs 24.15 crore with 56.8 per cent occupancy across 6,288 shows. On Day 3 (Sunday), the action-drama maintained its momentum and minted an estimated Rs 28.35 crore from 6,843 shows. With this, the film’s total collection after three days stands at around Rs 68 crore in India.

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Karuppu release controversy

A day before its release, several 9 am shows of the Tamil film were cancelled. The film was initially scheduled to release on May 14, but the screenings were postponed due to unavoidable reasons.

SR Prabu, the producer of the film, took to X at 1 am on Thursday and revealed that the 9 am shows had been cancelled. He wrote, “Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!”

Karuppu director RJ Balaji also addressed the issue on social media. He tweeted, “Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that, and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him (sic).”

Also Read | Karuppu box office collection day 2: Suriya film sees 51% jump, crosses Rs 66 crore worldwide despite release hurdles

Fans too took to social media to express their disappointment over the cancelled shows.

About Karuppu

Karuppu features Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu.

The film was earlier titled Suriya 45, as it marks the actor’s 45th film in a leading role. The music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography is handled by GK Vishnu and editing by R Kalaivanan.

Karuppu released in theatres on May 15.