Karuppu box office collection day 6: Suriya’s fantasy blockbuster storms past Rs 100 crore amid massive fan frenzy

Karuppu box office collection day 6: The highly anticipated fantasy action-drama Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles, has emerged as a massive crowd pleaser. Videos from theatres are going viral on social media, showing fans cheering, dancing, and celebrating. Directed by RJ Balaji, the film opened to a strong audience turnout on its first day in theatres. The film has now crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within just a week of its release.

Karuppu box office collection day 6

As per a report by Sacnilk, Karuppu crossed the Rs 100 crore mark on Wednesday, after it collected Rs 10.30 crore. It is a slight dip in collections compared to Tuesday, when it collected Rs 12.75 crore. The film earned Rs 15.50 crore on its opening day and showed a huge growth the next day, when it collected Rs 24.15. On Sunday, the film collected Rs 28.35 crore, its highest single-day collection so far. Monday saw a dip, as the film made Rs 14.30 crore.

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This brings the total India gross collections to Rs 119.64 crore and the total India net to Rs 105.35 crore so far. The film is already faring better than Suriya’s previous films and has beaten their lifetime collections. Etharkkum Thunindhavan (2022) had collected Rs 49.10 crore net in India in its lifetime. Kanguva (2024) made Rs 70.37 crore and Retro (2025) collected Rs 60.58 crore in its lifetime. Karuppu is faring better in Tamil than its dubbed Telugu version.

Karuppu release controversy

A day before its release, several 9 am shows of the Tamil film were cancelled. The film was initially scheduled to release on May 14, but the screenings were postponed due to unavoidable reasons. SR Prabu, the producer of the film, took to X at 1 am on Thursday and revealed that the 9 am shows had been cancelled. He wrote, “Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!”

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About Karuppu

Karuppu is turning out to be a mass entertainer. The film features Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu. The film was earlier titled Suriya 45, as it marks the actor’s 45th film in a leading role. The music has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography is handled by GK Vishnu and editing by R Kalaivanan. Karuppu released in theatres on May 15.

After the film's release, RJ penned a note requesting audience members to be kind to the people around them. Taking to his X account, he wrote, “With Gratitude, and a Gentle Request To every single one of you who has walked into theatres and embraced Karuppu: THANK YOU! The love you've shown this film has been overwhelming, and beyond anything we imagined when we set out to make it. - of audiences cheering, weeping, We're hearing stories from across Tamil Nadu and beyond - and in many instances, being so deeply moved that they've experienced something far greater than cinema. Some have felt divine intervention within the theatre itself. To us, this is the highest blessing our film could have received.”

“If you happen to be seated near someone who appears to be touched by divine energy during a screening, please be kind. Please be present. Help them with water, with space, with a steady hand. Inform the theatre staff so they can be cared for with dignity. A moment of compassion from a stranger is, in itself, a sacred act. To our exhibitors and theatre partners across Tamil Nadu, we humbly request you to keep your staff prepared and sensitive to these moments. Please treat every such moment with the reverence it deserves. Karuppu belongs to the people now. The faith you've brought into the theatre is what has made this film what it is. Let us protect that faith together, with grace. Love, RJ Balaji,” he further said.

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