Karuppu day 1 box office: After last-minute show cancellations, Suriya-Trisha Krishnan starrer sees strong start, crosses Rs 20 crore worldwide

Karuppu box office: Following multiple hurdles and unexpected delays, Karuppu was finally released on May 15. The film also faced last-minute show cancellations before its release. The action drama stars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan in the lead roles and opened to strong audience turnout across evening and night shows on its first day in theatres.

Karuppu box office Day 1

According to Sacnilk, the film managed to rake in Rs 14 crore on its opening day.

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The trade tracker stated that the film recorded collections across 4,891 shows and witnessed an overall occupancy of 50.35 per cent on day one.

The morning shows opened with 24.54 per cent occupancy, while audience turnout increased gradually during the day. Afternoon shows recorded 45.92 per cent occupancy, evening shows reached 53.31 per cent, and night shows peaked at 75.15 per cent.

The industry tracker further stated that the film collected a total of Rs 4 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross collection to Rs 20.66 crore.

Does the film beat Kanguva?

The film did not surpass the opening day numbers of Suriya’s Tamil reincarnation drama Kanguva. The film hit theatres on November 14, 2024, and earned Rs 22 crore net in India on its opening day. It remains Suriya's best-ever opener.

Also Read: Karuppu is a 2026 Indian Tamil-language action fantasy drama film directed by RJ Balaji and starring Suriya alongside Trisha Krishnan .

Karuppu release controversy

A day before release, several 9 am shows of the Tamil film were cancelled. The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 14, but the shows were cancelled due to unavoidable reasons. SR Prabu, the producer of the film, took to X at 1 am on Thursday and revealed that the 9 am shows had been cancelled.

He wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

Karuppu director RJ Balaji tweeted, "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him (sic)."

Fans also took to social media and expressed their resentment over the cancelled shows.

About Karuppu

Karuppu features Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu. It was earlier titled Suriya 45, as it marks the actor's 45th film in a leading role. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography handled by GK Vishnu and editing by R Kalaivanan.

Karuppu opened in theatres on May 15.