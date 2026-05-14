Karuppu release status: 9 AM shows of Suriya-Trisha starrer cancelled after CM Vijay grants permission, fans angry

Karuppu release status: In a major setback for Trisha Krishnan and Suriya's much-awaited action drama 'Karuppu,' the 9 am shows of the Tamil film have been cancelled. The film was supposed to release today but shows have been cancelled "due to unavoidable reasons". SR Prabu, the producer of the film, took to X at 1 am on Thursday and revealed that the 9 am shows are cancelled. He wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone! May 13, 2026

'Karuppu' Director RJ Balaji tweeted, "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him (sic)."

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Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith,… — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) May 13, 2026

Suriya fans upset with Karuppu shows getting cancelled

Fans have taken to social media to express resentment on the shows being canceled. One user wrote, "@prabhu_sr please refund my money. I don't want to see the movie. I booked the 12:40 show. If it is not available, then refund my money. Otherwise (sic)."

Another said, "What is this clarification, should we take a day off and wait the entire day tomorrow as well??? Will the shows start at 12 pm or 6 pm, or will you still be doing your business this entire month? Give us a clear explanation, or you watch your own movie (sic)."

One fan said, "No apologies, we are already ready for the celebrations, so don't destroy our day. Please confirm today's release to ensure our celebration (sic)."

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay had given permission for 9 AM shows of 'Karuppu'

Newly-elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay, had granted special permission for 9 am shows of 'Karuppu' on Tuesday. Last night, it was reported for the first two days of its theatrical run, 'Karuppu' was granted five shows per day. Early morning screenings are common in other states but theatres in Tamil Nadu have largely avoided them in recent years due to law and order concerns. This is because fan frenzy often reaches a peak on the release day of big films.

ALSO READ | CM Vijay gets special thanks from makers of Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' for allowing morning shows

'Karuppu' advance bookings show strong pre-release demand

'Karuppu' has gained impressive pre-sales numbers in Tamil Nadu. The film crossed Rs 1.90 crore in opening day advance bookings within nearly 36 hours of ticket sales going live, according to box office tracker Jerin Georgekutty. Till now, neither Suriya nor Trisha has given any statement about the 9 am shows getting cancelled.

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