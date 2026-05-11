Karuppu trailer out: Suriya and Trisha Krishnan lead intense action-packed courtroom drama | WATCH

New Delhi: The trailer for Suriya starrer 'Karuppu' was unveiled by the makers on Sunday evening, giving fans a glimpse of the actor in a powerful action-packed role ahead of the film's release.

Filled with intense action scenes, courtroom drama and emotional moments, the trailer shows Suriya fighting for justice while taking on enemies both inside and outside the court.

The trailer begins with an emotional track involving an elderly man and his granddaughter, who are forced to visit the court again and again as their case remains unresolved for years. Actress Trisha Krishnan is seen playing a lawyer who decides to fight for them. However, she faces strong opposition from RJ Balaji's character, who appears determined to stop them from getting justice.

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As the situation gets tougher, Suriya's character steps in. The actor is shown as a fearless man who not only fights physically but also battles legally in the courtroom. The trailer features several high-energy moments, action scenes and powerful dialogues.

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Trisha plays the female lead in the film and will be seen as a lawyer named "Preethi." Earlier, the makers had introduced her character through a special video shared online.

Recently, the makers also announced the film's release date and shared a teaser on the occasion of Suriya's birthday. The teaser featured the actor performing intense action scenes choreographed by stunt masters Anbariv.

'Karuppu' is written and directed by RJB. Along with Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the film also stars Indrans, Natty, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maya Ravi and Supreeth Reddy in important roles. The music for the film has been composed by Sai Abhyankkar.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on May 14.