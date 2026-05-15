Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3047617https://zeenews.india.com/regional/karuppu-twitter-review-suriya-trisha-krishnans-big-release-a-hit-or-miss-find-out-here-3047617.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalKaruppu Twitter review: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's big release a hit or miss? Find out here
KARUPPU REVIEW

Karuppu Twitter review: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's big release a hit or miss? Find out here

Karuppu Twitter review: The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 14 but shows have been cancelled 'due to unavoidable reasons'.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: May 15, 2026, 11:53 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Karuppu Twitter review: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's big release a hit or miss? Find out herePic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: South Indian superstars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's big release Karuppu has opened in cinemas today and fans can't be happier. The Tamil-language action drama film directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. Let's check out the first reactions of viewers on social media.

ALSO READ: Karuppu release status: 9 AM shows of Suriya-Trisha starrer cancelled after CM Vijay grants permission, fans angry

Karuppu Twitter review

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Many diehard fans of Suriya and actress Trisha Krishnan watched Karuppu first day first show. Take a look at what their honest reviews are on X (formerly called Twitter).

Karuppu release controversy

A day back, several 9 am shows of the Tamil film were cancelled. The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 14 but shows have been cancelled 'due to unavoidable reasons'. SR Prabu, the producer of the film, took to X at 1 am on Thursday and revealed that the 9 am shows are cancelled. He wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

ALSO READ: CM Vijay gets special thanks from makers of Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' for allowing morning shows

'Karuppu' Director RJ Balaji tweeted, "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him (sic)."

Fans took to social media and expressed their resentment on the shows being cancelled.

About Karuppu

Karuppu features Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu. It was earlier titled Suriya 45, as it is the actor's 45th film in a leading role. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography handled by GK Vishnu and editing by R Kalaivanan. 

Karuppu opens in theatres today.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Anil Chauhan
Integrated Theatre Commands loading soon? CDS Chauhan submits final report
India-Russia
Russia assures India on oil supply amid global energy uncertainty
Railway station
World’s Highest Railway Station: A ‘Death Zone’ at 5,068m; Not in India
BRICS Foreign Ministers meet
Tensions at BRICS FM meet: Iran-UAE trade accusations over West Asia war
Artificial intelligence
China’s AI strategy is reshaping the developing world
Supreme Court of India
‘Why should Cabinet Minister pick Election Commissioners?’ SC questions center
north indian food combos
Delicious North Indian Food Combos to Enjoy Anytime
Pakistan
Pakistan faces deepening political, economic strain one year after Op Sindoor
rss general secretary dattatreya hosabale
Pakistan reacts to RSS’ call for keeping the dialogue window open with Pak
Lonar lake
50,000 years in 7 frames: Inside Lonar, India’s only crater Lake