Karuppu Twitter review: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's big release a hit or miss? Find out here

New Delhi: South Indian superstars Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's big release Karuppu has opened in cinemas today and fans can't be happier. The Tamil-language action drama film directed by RJ Balaji from a screenplay he co-wrote with Ashwin Ravichandran, Rahul Raj, TS Gopi Krishnan and Karan Aravind Kumar. Let's check out the first reactions of viewers on social media.

ALSO READ: Karuppu release status: 9 AM shows of Suriya-Trisha starrer cancelled after CM Vijay grants permission, fans angry

Karuppu Twitter review

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Many diehard fans of Suriya and actress Trisha Krishnan watched Karuppu first day first show. Take a look at what their honest reviews are on X (formerly called Twitter).

#Karuppu — First 35 to 40 mins



Right from the opening, the film makes the core story clear and sets the premise well.

Indrans and Anagha have delivered very good performances.#RJBalaji has done a solid job in both direction and performance.#SaiAbhyankkar’s background score… pic.twitter.com/iChzGBsICm — Movie Tamil (@_MovieTamil) May 15, 2026

Yov @RJ_Balaji



You Killed the interval sequence with banger work da @SaiAbhyankkar #Karuppu — Santhosh (@Santhosh_1053) May 15, 2026

Karuppu First half just wow

Goosebumps interval

Sai abhyankar what a BGM



God mode activated karuppan varan #Karuppu #Blockbuster loading @Suriya_offl @RJ_Balaji @trishtrashers https://t.co/L79g3C8No5 — Deon X (@umashankar82721) May 15, 2026

Karuppu release controversy

A day back, several 9 am shows of the Tamil film were cancelled. The film was earlier scheduled to release on May 14 but shows have been cancelled 'due to unavoidable reasons'. SR Prabu, the producer of the film, took to X at 1 am on Thursday and revealed that the 9 am shows are cancelled. He wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons, 9 AM shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone!"

ALSO READ: CM Vijay gets special thanks from makers of Suriya-Trisha's 'Karuppu' for allowing morning shows

'Karuppu' Director RJ Balaji tweeted, "Dearest fans, I don't have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him (sic)."

Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith,… — RJ Balaji (@RJ_Balaji) May 13, 2026

Fans took to social media and expressed their resentment on the shows being cancelled.

About Karuppu

Karuppu features Suriya, Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji, alongside Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Supreeth Reddy and Yogi Babu. It was earlier titled Suriya 45, as it is the actor's 45th film in a leading role. The film has music composed by Sai Abhyankkar, cinematography handled by GK Vishnu and editing by R Kalaivanan.

Karuppu opens in theatres today.