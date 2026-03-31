Kathanar teaser out: First look of Rojin Thomas film featuring Jayasurya released

The teaser of the much-anticipated pan-Indian film Kathanar has been officially released, offering audiences a first look at what is being described as one of the most ambitious projects in Indian cinema. Helmed by director Rojin Thomas, the film marks his return to the big screen after a five-year hiatus following his National Award-winning success with Home.

Star-Studded Cast Across Industries

The film is headlined by Jayasurya in the titular role, with prominent performances from Anushka Shetty and Prabhudeva. The ensemble cast also includes Sanoop San, Sandy, Devika, Nitish Bharadwaj, Vineeth, Harish Uthaman, Sreekanth Murali, and Kulpreet Yadav.

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Kathanar is set for a wide multilingual release, spanning Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and English, along with eight additional international languages—underscoring its global ambitions.

A Massive Production Years in the Making

The film is known as one of the largest productions in Indian cinema. Director Rojin Thomas revealed that nearly 500 technicians worked consistently over five years to bring the film to life, reflecting the scale and dedication behind the project.

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Director Highlights Team Effort and Actor Commitment

Speaking about the journey, Thomas emphasised the collective effort behind the film’s quality. He noted that hundreds of professionals contributed daily over several years to achieve the final result.

He also praised Jayasurya’s dedication, revealing that the actor committed nearly four years of his career to the film, underscoring the level of preparation involved.

High-End Visuals and Technical Excellence

The teaser has drawn attention for its Hollywood-scale visuals, advanced VFX, and immersive storytelling. The background score by Rahul Subrahmanyan adds to the film’s intensity, while departments such as costume design, makeup, art direction, and sound have been crafted with a distinct and meticulous approach.

With post-production nearing completion, Kathanar is shaping up to be a landmark project that could redefine the scale and ambition of Indian filmmaking. The film aims to set new benchmarks not only domestically but also on the global stage, positioning itself as a truly international cinematic experience.