‘KD: The Devil’ trailer pulled down by over uncertified content; revised version coming soon

Chennai: Expressing regret for uncertified content getting inadvertently included in the recently released trailer of the film, the makers of director Prem’s upcoming action spectacle 'KD: The Devil', featuring Kannada star Dhruva Sarja in the lead, have now taken down the trailer and have said that they will be uploading a revised version shortly.

The makers have pointed out that the revised version would be in compliance with certification guidelines.

Taking to its social media timelines, KVN Productions said, "The trailer of KD: The Devil recently released on YouTube inadvertently included certain uncertified content during certification process."

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The popular production house, which is also the firm that is producing actor Vijay's last film Jana Nayagan, went on to add, "We have therefore taken down the trailer and will be uploading a revised version shortly, in compliance with the certification guidelines."

The trailer of KD: The Devil recently released on YouTube inadvertently included certain uncertified content during certification process.



We have therefore taken down the trailer and will be uploading a revised version shortly, in compliance with the certification guidelines.… — KVN Productions (@KvnProductions) April 24, 2026

Expressing regret for the lapse, the production house said, "We sincerely regret this oversight and remain fully committed to adhering to all certification norms."

For the unaware, 'KD: The Devil' is mounted on a grand scale and has already generated significant buzz across the country. The film stars Action Prince Dhruva Sarja in the titular role and features a stellar ensemble cast including Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi.

Interestingly, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt plays a pivotal role in this film, which has been long-awaited.

Cinematography for the film is by William David while art direction is by Mohan B Kere and editing by Sanketh Achar.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions, the film is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated pan-India releases of the year. KD: The Devil is scheduled for a grand theatrical release on April 30, 2026, promising audiences a larger-than-life cinematic experience.