NEW DELHI: One of the eminent producers in the Marathi film industry, Kedar Joshi is gearing up for the release of the multilingual song 'Vitthal Rukmini' on the occasion of 'Ashadi Ekadashi'. As per reports, the song will be released in July.

As per the close sources, Kedar Joshi is leaving no stone unturned for his forthcoming tracks that will be released under the music label. Recently, the producer joined hands with popular singer Suresh Wadkar for the song 'Swami Haati Dharava Haat Re'.

On being asked about the further plans of Suman Entertainment Music, Kedar said, "I am working towards bringing Marathi melodies to the forefront. The regional language deserves to be in the spotlight. I feel overwhelmed that Marathi songs and films have drastically picked up in recent times."

In addition, he revealed that Suman Entertainment Music is consistently working toward bringing the best of devotional and soulful tracks in the Marathi language. Besides songs, the producer has got various other projects in the pipeline which he will be revealing soon.

Under the venture, Joshi launched the record label Suman Entertainment Music in October 2021. The biggest hits under the music label were 'Deva Ganaraya' and "Jeev Jhala Mogra'.