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Keerthy Suresh joins Nani for 'Yeshanagula' song in Srikanth Odela's 'The Paradise'

Actors Keerthy Suresh and Nani are set to reunite on screen for the special track 'Yeshanagula', composed by Anirudh Ravichander, in Srikanth Odela’s upcoming multi-lingual film The Paradise.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 28, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 28, 2026, 01:59 PM IST
Keerthy Suresh joins Nani for 'Yeshanagula' song in Srikanth Odela's 'The Paradise'
Image Credit: @nameisyash/X

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Keerthy Suresh joins Nani for 'Yeshanagula' song in Srikanth Odela's 'The Paradise'
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