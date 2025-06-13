Advertisement
KEERTHY SURESH

Keerthy Suresh Starrer ;Revolver Rita' To Hit Theatres On THIS Date - WATCH Promo

The film is written and directed by JK Chandru. Revolver Rita stars Keerthy Suresh in pivotal role, Check out release date. 

|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2025, 02:30 PM IST|Source: ANI
Keerthy Suresh Starrer ;Revolver Rita' To Hit Theatres On THIS Date - WATCH Promo (Screengrab: @therouteofficial/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Actress Keerthy Suresh is all set to showcase her action avatar in the upcoming film 'Revolver Rita'. The 'Baby John' star has finally announced the movie's release date and shared a promo video of the film.

Taking to her X handle, Keerthy Suresh announced that her upcoming film Revolver Rita will debut in theatres worldwide on August 27. She wrote, "Rita is ready to roll baby #RevolverRita from 27th August."

The film is written and directed by JK Chandru. It is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jagadish Palanisamy under the banner of Passion Studios & The Route. The peppy music is composed by Sean Roldan.

Take A Look At Her Post: 

Along with Keerthy Suresh, the film also stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Sunil, Ajay Ghosh, Redin Kingsley, John Vijay, Suresh Chakravarthy and others in prominent roles.

The announcement video hints at an action-packed story in which Keerthy Suresh plays a powerful, possibly eccentric character with Suresh. Meanwhile, Keerthy was last seen in the Varun Dhawan starrer 'Baby John'.

Watch The Video Below!

The film, directed by Kalees, was a remake of Thalapathy Vijay's Theri. Baby John was produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee, and Jyoti Deshpande.

The story of the film revolved around a DCP (played by Varun Dhawan) who transforms and travels to a different place to safeguard his family.

Directed by Kalees and presented by Atlee, the film was released in theatres on December 25 last year.

