KGF Chapter 2: Director Prashanth Neel unveils new still- Check it out

New Delhi: Director Prashanth Neel took to social media to announce that the teaser of the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF Chapter 2 will be unveiled soon. The much awaited film has been in the making for the past two years and is nearing completion.

The director unveiled a thrilling still from the film that went viral in seconds. He used this still to announce the date for the release of the teaser.

Neel tweeted the still from his verified Twitter account and captioned the post saying: "The countdown to the opening of the empire door begins now! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms@VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 @Karthik1423 @excelmovies. @AAFilmsIndia @VaaraahiCC.”

The director also shared a new poster in which Yash is seen sitting in style against the backdrop of a fireplace. Yash’s look for ‘KGF Chapter 2’ is similar to the one he had in the previous film.

KGF Chapter 2 is a multilingual venture, and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

In the upcoming film also star Raveena Tandon will also feature.