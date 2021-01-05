हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
KGF 2

KGF Chapter 2: Director Prashanth Neel unveils new still- Check it out

The film starring Yash in the lead role is nearing completion

KGF Chapter 2: Director Prashanth Neel unveils new still- Check it out
Credit: Twitter/ Prashanth Neel

New Delhi: Director Prashanth Neel took to social media to announce that the teaser of the Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF Chapter 2 will be unveiled soon. The much awaited film has been in the making for the past two years and is nearing completion.

The director unveiled a thrilling still from the film that went viral in seconds. He used this still to announce the date for the release of the teaser.

Neel tweeted the still from his verified Twitter account and captioned the post saying: "The countdown to the opening of the empire door begins now! #KGFChapter2TeaserOnJan8 at 10:18 AM on @hombalefilms@VKiragandur @TheNameIsYash @prashanth_neel @duttsanjay @TandonRaveena @SrinidhiShetty7 @BasrurRavi @bhuvangowda84 @Karthik1423 @excelmovies. @AAFilmsIndia @VaaraahiCC.”

 

 

The director also shared a new poster in which Yash is seen sitting in style against the backdrop of a fireplace. Yash’s look for ‘KGF Chapter 2’ is similar to the one he had in the previous film.

KGF Chapter 2 is a multilingual venture, and will be released in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

In the upcoming film also star Raveena Tandon will also feature.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KGF 2KGF Chapter 2KGF Chapter 2 new poster
Next
Story

Malayalam film 'Drishyam 2' teaser released on Amazon Prime, Mohanlal brings back George Kutty
  • 1,03,56,844Confirmed
  • 1,49,850Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M35S

Vaccine Reality Check: Corona vaccine effect starts on Pooja Makkar