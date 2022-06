KGF makers announce release date of Kannada movie 'Kantara'

NEW DELHI: The makers of the period drama 'Kantara' announced the film's release date on Friday (June 4). The movie will open in theatres on September 30. Production house Hombale Films took to their social media handles and wrote, "This Dasara, get ready to be dazzled & transported into a new universe of #Kantara."

A film with a village backdrop, 'Kantara' is an ecological drama about the conflict between humanity and nature where the police can be seen condemning the customs of locals in the teaser, sparking a feud between the two sides.

Rishabh Shetty is on board as the director as well as the lead actor in 'Kantara'. The film also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Pramod Shetty and Achyuth Kumar in the lead roles and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner. The music for the movie has been given by B Ajaneesh Loknath and cinematography by Arvind S Kashyap. The film title has a tagline calling it a 'dhanta kathe' or a legend.

While the title itself has mystery in it, it has Sankrit origins and has been used in Kannada too. It is used in Yakshagana too, where they call a very mysterious forest as Kantara. The shooting of the baffling timberland has been done in Keradi village and in the coastal parts of Karnataka, which also has an element of sports attached with it. There is currently no information on digital rights and the makers have not yet announced the Kantara OTT release date; following the theatrical run, the makers will announce the specifics of OTT release date and the platform.

Known for their unique style of storytelling and supporting content specific script, this marks the fourth announcement from the production house Hombale Films, after the release of their Magnum Opus 'KGF Chapter 2'. The production house is on a roll post the success of 'KGF Chapter 2' and has gone on a spree since then in announcing regional films as well as pan India film. Sudha Kongura of 'Soorarai Pottru' fame was also recently roped in by the production house for a new pan India film.

Fans are already going crazy about the stills from the sets of 'Salaar' which is due to release next year. Hombale Films are yet to announce the release date of the movie, which can be touted as one of the most anticipated movie next year. The dynamic trio of rebel star Prabhas, Showman Prashant Neel and Hombale Films promise another stunning delivery next year.

