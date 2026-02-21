KH X RK Promo: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan collaborate to win hearts in quirky Nelson directorial

Chennai: Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are set to share the big screen with their upcoming film, which is tentatively titled KH x RK. The makers have released the promo video of the upcoming film on Saturday.

Directed by Dilipkumar Nelson, the film also boasts the soundtrack of the music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The promo of the film reflected the director's signature touch, highlighting the humour and quirky charm of Nelson. The clip has a lively interaction between the stalwarts of the Indian cinema industry. The video concludes with Rajinikanth's swag as he stylishly passes car keys to Kamal Haasan before leaving the building.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Red Giant Movies, the official production house of the film, shared the promo on their X handle. While sharing the video, they wrote "Born Cool. Built Retro. Eternal Swag."

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in 'Thalaivar 173.' The film is backed by Kamal Haasan and will be directed by Cibi Chakravarti. Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Coolie,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film, set in the Visakhapatnam docks, follows the story of a former coolie who uncovers a smuggling racket while investigating his friend's death.

The sequel to the superhit film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, was also announced last year, adding to the excitement for the fans.

As for Kamal Haasan, the actor was last seen in the film 'Thug Life', which was directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie didn't perform well at the box office.