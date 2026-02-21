Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019353https://zeenews.india.com/regional/kh-x-rk-promo-out-rajinikanth-and-kamal-haasan-bring-swag-humour-and-quirky-chemistry-to-big-screen-3019353.html
NewsEntertainmentRegionalKH X RK Promo: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan collaborate to win hearts in quirky Nelson directorial
RAJINIKANTH

KH X RK Promo: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan collaborate to win hearts in quirky Nelson directorial

The KH x RK promo teases superstar duo Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in a quirky, humorous big-screen showdown, highlighting their iconic swag.

|Last Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 08:03 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

KH X RK Promo: Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan collaborate to win hearts in quirky Nelson directorial(Image: Instagram)

Chennai: Superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan are set to share the big screen with their upcoming film, which is tentatively titled KH x RK. The makers have released the promo video of the upcoming film on Saturday.

Directed by Dilipkumar Nelson, the film also boasts the soundtrack of the music composer Anirudh Ravichander.

The promo of the film reflected the director's signature touch, highlighting the humour and quirky charm of Nelson. The clip has a lively interaction between the stalwarts of the Indian cinema industry. The video concludes with Rajinikanth's swag as he stylishly passes car keys to Kamal Haasan before leaving the building.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Red Giant Movies, the official production house of the film, shared the promo on their X handle. While sharing the video, they wrote "Born Cool. Built Retro. Eternal Swag."

On the work front, Rajinikanth will next be seen in 'Thalaivar 173.' The film is backed by Kamal Haasan and will be directed by Cibi Chakravarti. Rajinikanth was last seen in 'Coolie,' directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The film, set in the Visakhapatnam docks, follows the story of a former coolie who uncovers a smuggling racket while investigating his friend's death.

The sequel to the superhit film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, was also announced last year, adding to the excitement for the fans.

As for Kamal Haasan, the actor was last seen in the film 'Thug Life', which was directed by Mani Ratnam. The movie didn't perform well at the box office.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

World Bank
Meet the banker who gives money to the World Bank
Delhi CM Rekha gupta
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launches ‘CM Jan Sunwai Portal’
Technology
Building indigenous AI rooted in Indian languages key to national growth: Govt
Technology
OPPO Find X9 Review: Big Battery, 3nm Dimensity 9500 chipset; Check Pros, Cons
shehbaz sharif viral video
Pak being mocked, again: Shehbaz Sharif's 'salute' to Trump goes viral | Video
Hairfall Causes Women
Hairfall not stopping? 5 hidden reasons why your hair is getting thinner
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor opens up on internet trolling, says, 'Aapki bolne ki aukaat...'
India Atomic Energy Breakthrough
From trash to Tejas: How your gadgets could become the backbone of aviation
Technology
AI Impact Summit 2026 Concludes: 88 countries back New Delhi declaration on AI
NASA lunar mission
NASA targets march 6 to launch four astronauts to Moon on Artemis II mission