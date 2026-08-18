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Khalifa: Prithviraj unveils Malvika Sharma’s first look as Fiza ahead of release

Malvika Sharma is the latest addition to the growing character lineup of Prithviraj Sukumaran’s much-awaited revenge thriller Khalifa. The makers have unveiled her first look as Fiza, building anticipation ahead of the film’s worldwide release on THIS date.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 11:36 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 11:40 AM IST
Khalifa: Prithviraj unveils Malvika Sharma’s first look as Fiza ahead of release
Image Credit: Instagram

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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