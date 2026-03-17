Khushbu Sundar hits back at haters for targeting Trisha Krishnan amid link-up rumours with Thalapathy Vijay

New Delhi: Amid the high buzz regarding Thalapathy Vijay and actress Trisha Krishnan's alleged relationship, veteran actress Khushbu Sundar has slammed the trolls for targeting the South star.

Trisha Krishnan has been facing heavy trolling on social media for her link-up with Vijay. Now, veteran Indian actress Khushu Sundar has come out in her support. In an interview with DeKoder, she said, "Unfortunately, we are in a time where even if you sneeze, you want to blame it on someone else. What I know of both of them, with Trash [Trisha] being very very close to me, she is one of the most dignified women I've ever met and the most gentlest soul."

Reacting to the speculation about Vijay and Trisha's alleged affair, Khushu said, "And those who sit and comment are the people who are happy at looking into someone's lives rather than looking at the problems they are having. They enjoy or get a sadistic pleasure in commenting on someone else. And 99.9 per cent of them are not known to use. So anybody, for that matter, they are not responsible for what others comment, and I don't think we need to waste our time responding to them."

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Khushu also commented on the growing pap culture. Earlier, Trisha was followed by paps and and media personnel at the Chennai airport, but she left without posing for clicks of answering any queries.

To this, Khushi said, "I wouldn't want to comment on paps who are going about following everywhere. This is the kind of system we have seen in Mumbai and not here. Unfortunately, it's starting here."

For the unversed, Vijay's wife, Sankgeetha Sornalingam, has filed for divorce, accusing him of infidelity and other allegations. This has brought the private life of the high-profile star into public focus, with the District Court scheduling the next hearing in the matter for April 20, 2026.