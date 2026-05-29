Kiara Advani reveals Geetu Mohandas banned ‘Hi-Hello,' was asked to avoid casual pleasantries on Toxic set

Actor Kiara Advani has been grabbing attention ever since she was announced as part of the upcoming pan-India action thriller Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. In a recent interview, the actress shared an interesting behind-the-scenes experience from the sets of the film and revealed how director Geetu Mohandas encouraged her to completely immerse herself in the character.

Speaking to Bombay Times, Kiara said that the director instructed her to avoid interacting with anyone on set before filming certain scenes.

“Geetu is like, okay, tomorrow when you come on set, I want you to be... and I'm a person when I walk on set I'm always like, ‘Hi, what's up, good morning’, I'm that person. And she's like, ‘I don't want pleasantries, I want you to come in that zone, no hi hello, not your team, nobody, just be in a zone today’,” Kiara shared.

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Kiara Dismisses Viral Reports About Alleged Romantic Scene

Meanwhile, the actress previously shut down online speculation surrounding an alleged romantic sequence involving co-star Yash. Reports circulating on social media claimed that Kiara had expressed discomfort over a bold scene after watching the footage and had requested changes to the sequence.

According to the unverified reports, the actress felt the scene had exceeded what was originally discussed with the filmmakers and allegedly wanted it shortened or removed altogether.

However, Kiara firmly denied the rumours. Reacting to the claims on her Instagram Stories, the actress wrote, “Absolute nonsense.”

About Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead role alongside an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, and Kiara Advani.

The period drama is reportedly set against the backdrop of Goa’s drug trade and is being produced by KVN Productions and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. Shot in both Kannada and English, the film will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam.

Originally slated for release on June 4, the film’s release has now been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. Despite the delay, the film has already generated significant buzz, especially after receiving a positive response during its industry screening at CinemaCon.