Kichcha Sudeepa’s Vikrant Rona to announce film release date on 2nd April

New Delhi: Makers of Baadshah Kichcha Sudeepa’s 3D action adventure mystery thriller ‘Vikrant Rona’ directed by Anup Bhandari have recently announced the launch of a special teaser with the release date of the film on 2nd April, 2022.

Last year on Kichcha’s birthday on September 2, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of the film that raised the anticipation among audiences for Vikrant Rona aka the Lord of the Dark.

‘Vikrant Rona’, is a pan world 3D film and will be releasing in five languages including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi and is also expected to release in Arabic, German, Russian, Mandarin, English, etc. From its title launch on The Burj Khalifa to getting Jacqueline Fernandez on board and even announcing a release in over 50 countries, ‘Vikrant Rona’ has made all the right noises.

Zee Studios, had announced its next mega venture, pan world 3D film with Shalini Artss – ‘Vikrant Rona’, starring Kichcha Sudeepa as the lead protagonist along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Nirup Bhandari and Neetha Ashok.

