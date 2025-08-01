Kingdom Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay Deverakonda-Starrer Crosses Khushi Opening Day Collection

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda's latest spy-action drama released in theatres on July 31 and has performed well at the box office.

According to an early estimates report from Sacnilk, the film, which stars Bhagyashri Borse and Satyadev Kancharana, earned Rs 15.50 crore.

Previously, the makers issued an official statement announcing rescheduling of its release, stating, "To Our Dear Audience, we wish to inform that the release of our film, 'Kingdom' originally set for May 30 has been rescheduled to July 04," due to "unforeseen events in the country."

The film had already garnered buzz ever since the makers released the gripping teaser, has surpassed Vijay's previous release, 'The Family Star' which earned Rs 5.75 Cr on day 1.

Kingdom showcased high occupancy in the morning shows in theatres, with 63.56% with night shows being 61.27%.

On the other hand, Kingdom had an overall 19.07% Tamil occupancy on Thursday 31, July, 2025.

As per the previous report, Vijay Deverakonda's Kingdom was headed towards an excellent start with opening day pre-sales of the movies being 17 crores gross worldwide.

Vijay's film also crossed his previous biggest opener, Kushi, which earned Rs 9.87 crore on its opening day.

With decent first-day performance and mixed reviews, Kingdom is set to perform well in the upcoming days.

The film, which is intended to be the first installment of a planned duology, follows the story of a police constable turned spy named Suri (Vijay Deverakonda), who goes to Sri Lanka on a mission for the Indian government and to look for his long-lost brother Siva, played by Satyadev. The film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, who plays Suri's love interest. Netizens writing the first review praised the writing, while some others criticised the second half and its screenplay.