Kingdom Movie X Review: Vijay Deverakonda's Acting Chops Leave Fans Impressed? Check Honest Reactions
Kingdom was officially announced in January 2023 under the tentative title VD12, and the official title was announced in February 2025.
New Delhi: Actor Vijay Deverakonda's much-awaited release 'Kingdom' has opened in cinemas today. The Telugu spy action thriller is written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is produced by Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya. Starring Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev and Bhagyashri Borse - the film as high on fans' expectations.
Kingdom Movie X Review
Fans of the Pan-India star thronged X (formerly called Twitter) to share their initial review of 'Kingdom'. The film is intended to be the first installment of a planned duology. Let's check out reactions of the viewers who watched Kingdom FIRST DAY FIRST SHOW:
Kingdom movie challa bagundi Vijay Devarakonda acting peaks
And anirudh background music goosebumps intervals scene hype finally VD come back #KingdomMovie #kingdomreviews #VijayDeverakonda #gowthamtinnanuri #TeluguCinema — Jithu Jithendra (@Jithuloke918219) July 31, 2025
Just done watching #Kingdom. What a film!#VijayDeverakonda delivers a stellar performance – his body transformation is on another level.
Top-notch writing and execution by @gowtam19 @anirudhofficial’s score pic.twitter.com/r3zeIZtBOP — R A J (@dune1411) July 30, 2025
Officially THE #VijayDeverakonda enters Into Tier 1 list.
Class Cinemaalu, Crime comedy lu Tiskunevaadni Gelikesaaaru kadha raa..
Welcome To Tier 1 bro @TheDeverakonda #Kingdom #KingdomOnJuly31st
pic.twitter.com/m9H4qwpBFz — (@BaT_MaN_23) July 31, 2025
About Kingdom
In just 24 hours since ticket sales opened, the film has sold over 33,000 tickets, creating a significant buzz across major ticketing platforms and trending nationwide. Interestingly, a fully AI-designed thematic video of Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom was released with intense BGM and enthralling imagery.
Vijay Deverakonda's last three films - 'Liger', 'Kushi' and 'The Family Star' did a lukewarm business at the Box Office. All hopes are pinned on Kingdom to hit the jackpot.
