Kingdom OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Vijay Deverakonda’s Crime Drama

New Delhi: Vijay Deverakonda’s latest Telugu crime thriller Kingdom is all set to premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run. Directed and written by National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri, the movie released in theatres on July 31 and received mixed reviews.

When and Where to Watch

Netflix announced the digital release of Kingdom on Monday. The film will start streaming on the platform from August 27 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

Sharing the update, the streaming giant wrote: “In the kingdom of gold, blood and fire… a new king rises from the ashes.”

Kingdom Controversy

The film found itself mired in controversy soon after its theatrical release. Pro-Tamil leaders in Tamil Nadu’s Madurai and Trichy called for a ban, condemning the alleged negative portrayal of Sri Lankan Tamils.

According to a report by India Today, members of the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), a pro-Tamil party, staged protests outside theatres in Trichy, demanding that the film be pulled from screens. Protesters also objected to the antagonist being named after Lord Murugan, a revered Tamil deity, and alleged that Sri Lankan Tamils were depicted as “villains.”

The opposition intensified as NTK escalated protests across the state, with some incidents reportedly turning violent and requiring police intervention. Distributors of the film in Tamil Nadu have since approached the Madras High Court seeking police protection.

About the Film

Kingdom stars Vijay Deverakonda, Satyadev, and Venkatesh in pivotal roles. The story is set in Sri Lanka and follows Vijay Deverakonda’s character, an undercover cop on a dangerous mission to reunite with his brother.

With its Netflix release around the corner, audiences who missed the theatrical run will soon get to stream the much-talked-about film from the comfort of their homes.