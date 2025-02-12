Advertisement
KINGDOM TEASER REVIEW

Kingdom/Saamraajya Teaser Review: Fans Go Wild As Vijay Deverakonda Unveils His Intense New Avatar

Vijay Deverakonda’s Kingdom teaser delivers a fierce, action-packed glimpse of his stunning transformation into a battle-ready hero, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the film’s release.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
Kingdom/Saamraajya Teaser Review

New Delhi: The wait is finally over! The highly anticipated teaser for Vijay Deverakonda’s next big film, Kingdom (titled Saamraajya in Hindi), has officially dropped, sending fans into a frenzy. Known for his heartthrob roles in romantic dramas, Vijay has undergone a jaw-dropping transformation into a fierce action hero—strong, intense, and unstoppable.

From the sweet-lover boy image to that of a raw, battle-ready force, Vijay’s stunning evolution has set screens on fire. His rugged, warrior-like look is already winning hearts, further solidifying his reputation as one of the most versatile stars in Indian cinema. Packed with high-octane action, an engaging storyline, and Vijay’s magnetic screen presence, Kingdom/Saamraajya is fast becoming one of the most highly anticipated films of the year.

The teaser has already gone viral, and if this is just a glimpse of what’s to come, fans can’t wait to see more. Social media is abuzz with excitement, with comments pouring in like "WILD," "BOSS," and "Vijay The upcoming Pan-Indian Superstar." One fan exclaimed, “Next 1000 crores movie," while another shared, "Ranbir Voice + Anirudh BGM + VD Entry = Totally Goosebumps #Kingdom."

Fan4

Fan3

As the buzz around the teaser continues to grow, there’s no doubt that Kingdom/Saamraajya is shaping up to be one of the biggest event films of the year, with Vijay Deverakonda stepping into his next level of stardom.

