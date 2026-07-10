Korean Kanakaraju' release date out: Varun Tej-starer to hit screens on THIS date

The title glimpse opens with a photographer from India being tortured by policemen in Korea. The cops want the photographer to give them details of the location of a person they know as Kanakaraju. Initially, the photographer struggles to understand as he does not know the language. When an interpreter(Ritika Nayak) comes and translates what the cops seek from him, he says he does not know where Kanakaraju is. But then, on a full moon night, a possessed Kanakaraju (Varun Tej) walks into the station and hacks the Korean cops to death with a Samurai sword. He laughs in an eerie fashion and says "I'm back" in Korean, prompting the photographer to say, "This Kanakaraju isn't our Kanakaraju..."