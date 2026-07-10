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Korean Kanakaraju' release date out: Varun Tej-starer to hit screens on THIS date

The highly anticipated cross-cultural horror-comedy Korean Kanakaraju, starring Varun Tej and Ritika Nayak and directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, is officially locked for its upcoming worldwide theatrical release.

Published: Jul 10, 2026, 05:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 10, 2026, 05:40 PM IST
Korean Kanakaraju' release date out: Varun Tej-starer to hit screens on THIS date
Image Credit: IMDb

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