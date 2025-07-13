New Delhi: The Telugu film industry is in mourning following the passing of veteran actor and former MLA Kota Srinivasa Rao, who passed away at the age of 83 in Hyderabad.

The actor was suffering from prolonged health complications and died at his home in Film Nagar on Sunday morning, according to a report by The Times of India.

Kota Srinivasa Rao was celebrated for his remarkable versatility and commanding screen presence. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he acted in over 700 films across various Indian languages. Though he had stepped away from acting in recent years, he is set to appear in Pawan Kalyan’s upcoming historical drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, giving fans one last chance to see the iconic actor on the big screen.

Tributes Pour In

As news of his demise broke, tributes poured in from across the film and political worlds.

Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, writing, "The news of the death of renowned senior film actor, former MLA, and Padma Shri awardee Kota Srinivasa Rao is deeply saddening. A multi-faceted talent who acted in over 700 films in various Indian languages in a wide range of roles, his passing is an irreplaceable loss to the film industry. He began his cinematic journey alongside my elder brother Chiranjeevi with the film Pranam Khareedu. I fondly remember acting with him in more than half a dozen films. Praying for peace to his noble soul, I extend my deepest condolences to his family members and fans."

ప్రముఖ సీనియర్ సినీ నటులు, మాజీ MLA, పద్మశ్రీ కోటా శ్రీనివాసరావు గారి మరణ వార్త తీవ్ర బాధాకరం. దాదాపు అనేక భారతీయ భాషల్లో 700 చిత్రాలకు పైగా విభిన్న పాత్రల్లో నటించిన బహుముఖ ప్రజ్ఞాశాలి కోటా గారు ఇకలేరు అనే వార్త సినీరంగానికి తీరని లోటు. ముఖ్యంగా అన్నయ్య చిరంజీవి గారితో కలిసి… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) July 13, 2025

On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu also paid tribute, stating, "The demise of the renowned actor Kota Srinivasa Rao, who won the affection of cinema audiences with his versatile roles, is deeply saddening. His artistic contributions to the fields of cinema and theatre over nearly four decades, and the roles he portrayed, will remain unforgettable. The numerous memorable roles he played as a villain and character artist will forever stay etched in the hearts of Telugu audiences."

వైవిధ్యభరితమైన పాత్రలతో సినీ ప్రేక్షకుల అభిమానాన్ని చూరగొన్న ప్రముఖ నటులు కోట శ్రీనివాసరావు గారి మరణం విచారకరం. సుమారు నాలుగు దశాబ్దాల పాటు సినీ, నాటక రంగాలకు ఆయన చేసిన కళా సేవ, ఆయన పోషించిన పాత్రలు చిరస్మరణీయం. విలన్ గా, క్యారెక్టర్ ఆర్టిస్ట్ గా ఆయన పోషించిన ఎన్నో మధురమైన… pic.twitter.com/4C6UL29KPR — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) July 13, 2025

About Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Meanwhile, fans await Rao's final on-screen appearance in Hari Hara Veera Mallu, where the plot centres on Veera Mallu’s battle against the Mughals to protect the Kohinoor diamond, culminating in a dramatic clash with Emperor Aurangzeb, portrayed by Bobby Deol.

Hari Hara Veera Mallu is set to hit the silver screen this year.