Kuberaa: Dhanush Intense Look As Deva Unveil In NEW Poster

Mumbai: The makers of the upcoming film 'Kuberaa,' which stars Dhanush and Nagarjuna, have unveiled a new poster featuring Dhanush in an intense look as 'Deva'.

The makers of 'Kuberaa' shared the image on Saturday through their official social media handles. The poster was released to mark Dhanush's 23rd year in the film industry.

The poster shows Dhanush walking barefoot along a beach, dressed in simple clothing, with a serious expression on his face. The visual suggests a character filled with inner struggle and quiet strength.

Take A Look At The Poster:

The caption of the post reads, "23 years of a remarkable actor whose journey of hard work, passion, and dedication continues to inspire. @dhanushkraja is all set to win hearts as #DEVA in #SekharKammula's Kuberaa. More updates loading soon... Stay tuned! Releasing worldwide on June 20, 2025."

The film is produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. The film also stars Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna.

Nagarjuna plays a complex yet pivotal role in Kuberaa, adding another layer to the film's multi-dimensional storyline. Rashmika's character longs for more out of her middle-class life, while Jim Sarbh plays the role of a successful businessman.

The film, a socio-drama, is being shot in both Tamil and Telugu. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Kuberaa is scheduled to release on June 20.