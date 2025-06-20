Advertisement
KUBERAA MOVIE REVIEW

Kuberaa Movie X Review: Netizens Cite 'Slight Drop' In Second Half, Calls Dhanush’s Performance 'Award-Worthy'

Kuberaa has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans praising Dhanush’s powerful performance and the gripping first half, while noting a slight dip in the film’s second half.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2025, 02:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Kuberaa Movie X Review: Netizens Cite 'Slight Drop' In Second Half, Calls Dhanush’s Performance 'Award-Worthy' (Image: Youtube Still)

Dhanush and Nagarjuna’s much-awaited crime drama ‘Kuberaa’, directed by Sekhar Kammula, made its theatrical debut today after receiving a UA certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Featuring Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles, the film has opened to a flurry of reactions online — with fans praising the performances, especially Dhanush’s, while expressing mixed opinions about the screenplay’s pacing.

Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Kuberaa delves into a dark world where money and power prevail over justice, and one man’s disruption threatens to upset the balance.

Social Media Reactions: “Award-Worthy”, “Absolutely Good”, and “Commercial Second Half”

Within hours of its release, fans flooded social media with reviews, turning the hashtag #Kuberaa into a trending topic.

One fan posted a breakdown of their rating, calling it “Absolutely Good”, and added:

“Overall = 3.0/5Story = 3.15/5 Writing = 2.75/5 Songs/BGM = 3.5/5 Emotion = 3/5 1st Half = 3.25/5 Interval = 3/5 Action = 3/5 2nd Half = 2.75/5 Performances = 4/5 -Team Climax = 2.85/5"

Dhanush’s intense portrayal earned widespread acclaim. A viewer tweeted: “Movie choostunnantha sepu my reaction, Award worthy performance @dhanushkraja”

Another echoed the sentiment: “@dhanushkraja What A Performer"

One viewer appreciated the film’s emotional and gripping second half, writing: “#Kuberaa is a well-made emotional entertainer with a racy first half and touching second half  Dhanush’s stellar performance Strong background score by DSP.”

Another fan was more impressed by the first half writing: “#Kuberaa - 3.5 out of 5, After the stunning first half, the film slightly drops in the second half with commercial treatment rather than intriguing drama that we witnessed in the initial portions of the film."

Meanwhile, a third viewer labelled the film a “decent” outing overall: "#Kuberaa A decent first half followed by a gripping second half, especially the climax portions. Dhanush delivers a terrific performance, while Nagarjuna shines in his character role. Technically solid, with standout DSP work."

While the story received mixed responses, performances were praised. Dhanush was lauded for carrying the film with emotional intensity and conviction, while Nagarjuna’s nuanced character arc, from an upright citizen to a morally conflicted man, earned appreciation.

Directed by Sekhar Kammula, known for his acclaimed film Dollar Dreams, the crime drama also features prominent roles by Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh.

In the story, Nagarjuna plays a powerful man convinced that the country is controlled by "money" and "power" rather than laws and justice. The trailer reveals escalating tensions between Nagarjuna, Jim Sarbh, and government forces as they race to track down Dhanush’s character, who holds the key to upending their corrupt world of greed.

Watch The Trailer Here:

Kuberaa is jointly produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd.

