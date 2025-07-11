New Delhi: The global streaming premiere of Kuberaa, an intense crime thriller directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula was announced today by Prime Video. The film will be streaming from July 18 on the digital platform. Headlined by a powerhouse cast led by Dhanush, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film also features Jim Sarbh in a pivotal role.

About Kuberaa

Kuberaa will exclusively stream worldwide in Tamil and Telugu, with dubs in Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai’s gritty underbelly, Kuberaa follows Deva Kallam (Dhanush), a humble vagrant from Tirupati whose life takes an unexpected turn when he is unwittingly entangled in a dangerous conspiracy. When Neeraj Mithra (Jim), a power-hungry corporate tycoon, uncovers a hidden oil reserve, he blackmails disgraced ex-CBI officer Deepak Tej (Nagarjuna) into helping him seize control of it.

Deepak orchestrates an elaborate conspiracy using Deva—but when Deva escapes, all hell breaks loose, triggering a deadly pursuit. With only a stranded Sameera (Rashmika) to aid him, Deva must try to navigate a world he barely understands if he must survive. Brought to life under Sekhar Kammula’s masterful direction and elevated by Devi Sri Prasad’s pulse-pounding score, Dhanush delivers one of his most powerful and memorable performances to date in Kuberaa.