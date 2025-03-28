L2: Empuraan Box Office Day 1 Collection: Mohanlal Starrer Earns Rs 22 Crores On Its Opening Day

New Delhi: Mohanlal's much-anticipated film L2: Empuraan has made a strong start at the box office, raking in Rs 22 crore on its opening day, as per early estimates from trade tracking website Sacnilk.

Released on Thursday, L2: Empuraan is the second installment in the Lucifer franchise. Directed by actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, the action thriller starring superstar Mohanlal has set a new benchmark, achieving the biggest opening ever for a Malayalam film, surpassing the previous record by more than three times. The previous highest opener was Mohanlal's Marakkar, which grossed Rs 20 crore worldwide, according to Sacnilk.

Mohanlal returns to his iconic role as Stephen Nedumpally, also known as Khureshi-Ab’raam, in the highly anticipated sequel. While the film team has yet to release official box office numbers, the early estimates signal a strong opening.

Touted to be one of the most expensive projects in Malayalam cinema, L2: Empuraan is produced by Antony Perumbavoor, Gokulam Gopalan, and Subaskaran Allirajah.

The film is jointly produced by Antony Perumbavoor’s Aashirvad Cinemas, Lyca Productions, and Sri Gokulam Movies. Written by Murali Gopy, the movie's music has been composed by Deepak Dev, with cinematography by Sujith Vaassudev and editing by Akhilesh Mohan.