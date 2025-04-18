L2 Empuraan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal Starrer

New Delhi: Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to make its digital debut later this month.

The much-anticipated action thriller will be available for streaming on JioHotstar starting April 24, 2025.

The announcement was made by Mohanlal himself via social media. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the actor posted:

“L2: Empuraan will be streaming from 24 April only on JioHotstar.”

The film, which released theatrically on March 10, 2025, features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rick Yune, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Following its theatrical release, L2: Empuraan sparked controversy over its depiction of events resembling the Gujarat riots. In response to the backlash, the filmmakers removed 17 scenes from the movie. Mohanlal also addressed the concerns in a public statement, acknowledging the discomfort caused and assuring fans that the team had made the decision to revise the film out of respect for audience sentiment.

L2: Empuraan is the second installment in the Lucifer franchise and continues the saga of Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal, in a gripping narrative of politics, power, and vengeance.