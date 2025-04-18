Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2888031https://zeenews.india.com/regional/l2-empuraan-ott-release-when-and-where-to-watch-mohanlal-starrer-2888031.html
NewsEntertainmentRegional
L2: EMPURAAN

L2 Empuraan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal Starrer

L2: Empuraan, the action-packed thriller starring Mohanlal, is set for its upcoming OTT release, generating excitement among fans.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Apr 18, 2025, 06:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

L2 Empuraan OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Mohanlal Starrer (Image: @Mohanlal/X)

New Delhi: Mohanlal-starrer L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, is set to make its digital debut later this month.

The much-anticipated action thriller will be available for streaming on JioHotstar starting April 24, 2025.

The announcement was made by Mohanlal himself via social media. Sharing the news on X (formerly Twitter), the actor posted:

“L2: Empuraan will be streaming from 24 April only on JioHotstar.”

The film, which released theatrically on March 10, 2025, features an ensemble cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rick Yune, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, and Abhimanyu Singh.

Following its theatrical release, L2: Empuraan sparked controversy over its depiction of events resembling the Gujarat riots. In response to the backlash, the filmmakers removed 17 scenes from the movie. Mohanlal also addressed the concerns in a public statement, acknowledging the discomfort caused and assuring fans that the team had made the decision to revise the film out of respect for audience sentiment.

L2: Empuraan is the second installment in the Lucifer franchise and continues the saga of Stephen Nedumpally, played by Mohanlal, in a gripping narrative of politics, power, and vengeance.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK