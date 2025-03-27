L2 Empuraan Twitter Review: Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran Film Floors Fans, Check Honest Audience Review

New Delhi: The Malayalam action-thriller L2 Empuraan (L2E) is directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran and written by Murali Gopy. It is the second installment in an announced trilogy, following Lucifer (2019). It stars Mohanlal as Khureshi Ab'raam/Stephen Nedumpally, alongside Prithviraj, Abhimanyu Singh, Tovino Thomas, Manju Warrier, Andrea Tivadar, Jerome Flynn, Indrajith Sukumaran, Eriq Ebouaney, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in pivotal parts.

Fans watched first day first show of L2 Empuraan in theatres and here are their first honest reactions on social media:

#Empuraan movie review :-



Flim starts with slow pace with international standard visuals

Dialogues mostly in English and Hindi . But after #Mohanlal 's entry flim picks up the pace with banger interval(best interval for a malayalam movie)



Second half out and out… pic.twitter.com/5IFWJ2uqtH — k (@Gabbafied) March 27, 2025

#Empuraan a decent+ mass masala entertainer with top making from Prithvi & enough high moments and treat for fans



Enough peak moments for Lalettan fans.. Another fan service from Prithvi..



Watch it from big halls with packed crowd



4-5 scenes thooki parathi pic.twitter.com/VIFsqh99GP — AB George (@AbGeorge_) March 27, 2025

#Empuraan Review #Empuraan is a visually stunning, action-packed, and emotionally engaging film that lives up to its hype, despite the challenge of meeting high expectations.



Highlights:

Gripping Storyline

Mohanlal#EmpuraanReview #Mohanlal pic.twitter.com/NDRd5BSw0B — SONAM ASHRAFI (@SonamAshra94552) March 27, 2025

L2: Empuraan remains one of the highly-anticipated films of 2025, as expectations are sky high from this Malayalam blockbuster. Lucifer was conceived as a three-film franchise from its inception. Meanwhile, Empuraan has been released in theatres worldwide today in standard, IMAX, and EPIQ formats, making it the first Malayalam film to be released in IMAX and EPIQ.