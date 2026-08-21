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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT releases on Netflix: Dhanush's OM to Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali

South India releases on OTT: Netflix is expanding its offering of films and series in South Indian languages, focusing on variety and experimenting across formats, genres, themes, and creative voices.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByRitika Handoo
Published: Aug 21, 2026, 11:00 AM IST|Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 11:00 AM IST
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT releases on Netflix: Dhanush's OM to Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali
Image Credit: Movie Posters

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu & Kannada OTT releases on Netflix: Dhanush's OM to Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali
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