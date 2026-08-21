South India releases on OTT: The streaming giant Netflix India is expanding its presence in South India with a new slate featuring Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, with the platform set to premiere at least one South Indian title every week for the remainder of the year.
Netflix isn't sticking to one type of film either. The upcoming lineup mixes big theatrical releases with smaller, character-driven originals — everything from Ram Charan's Peddi to Dhanush's OM – Chapter 1: Udhiram, Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali, and Nani's The Paradise. Monika Shergill, Netflix India's content chief, framed the strategy as a way to showcase the range of regional storytelling — pairing established stars with newer voices across genres.
Monika Shergill, Vice President, Content, Netflix India, in a press note, said, "Bringing audiences a new title from South India every week reflects the depth and variety of Netflix's programming across Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. By working with both established and emerging talent, we are bringing audiences the range of genres they love. What we are seeing is remarkable: these stories are not only succeeding at home, but travelling around the world -- a testament to the authenticity, craft and originality of storytelling from the region."
Directed by Elan, the Tamil comedy drama is about an influencer named Pavi who refuses to leave her family home after marriage, so husband, Elan moves in instead. Culture clashes and family chaos ensue as the newlyweds navigate their unconventional setup and challenge who defines their happiness.
Ram Charan fans can watch his highest-grossing solo film as a hero on the digital platform. The Buchi Babu Sana's directorial venture got mixed reviews for critics and also faced its share of controversies. Netflix announced the release date on Saturday through Instagram, confirming that Peddi will premiere in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, with the Hindi version set to arrive later.
OM is a Tamil action thriller film written and directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. The film stars Dhanush, Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, Naseeruddin Shah, Sreeleela and Indrans. OM is scheduled to be released on October 16, 2026, in theatres.
Ranabaali is a 19th-century historical action drama film scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on September 11, 2026. Directed by Rahul Sankrityayan, the multi-language epic stars Vijay Deverakonda as the legendary lead alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Arnold Vosloo.
The Paradise is an upcoming Telugu action-drama film directed by Srikanth Odela and starring Natural Star Nani in a fierce tribal leader avatar named Jadal. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the movie follows a marginalised group fighting for their rights and citizenship.
Netflix is expanding its offering of films and series in South Indian languages, focusing on variety and experimenting across formats, genres, themes, and creative voices. Alongside bringing theatrical blockbusters to our members, we are also expanding our Originals slate for the region. From films like Stephen and Takshakudu to series like The Game (Netflix’s first Tamil original series), Super Subbu (Netflix’s first Telugu original series), and Legacy, we are pairing major licensed films with fresh originals to serve our growing audience with more choice and more of the stories they love, making Netflix a go-to destination for entertainment.
(With ANI inputs)
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