Netflix is expanding its offering of films and series in South Indian languages, focusing on variety and experimenting across formats, genres, themes, and creative voices. Alongside bringing theatrical blockbusters to our members, we are also expanding our Originals slate for the region. From films like Stephen and Takshakudu to series like The Game (Netflix’s first Tamil original series), Super Subbu (Netflix’s first Telugu original series), and Legacy, we are pairing major licensed films with fresh originals to serve our growing audience with more choice and more of the stories they love, making Netflix a go-to destination for entertainment.