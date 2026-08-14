/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (Aug 10 to Aug 16, 2026): Kattalan to Bigg Boss Telugu 10: Agnipariksha - South films and series on Netflix, ZEE5 & more

South OTT is having one of its busiest weeks of August, with four industries dropping content almost simultaneously. Malayalam leads the charge with Kattalan, Paul George's rugged action-thriller starring Antony Varghese Pepe and Dushara Vijayan, making its digital debut on ManoramaMAX and Simply South from August 13 — bringing its elephant-hunter-turned-tyrant story of the fictional hamlet of Aanakolli to streaming audiences who missed the theatrical run. From Bigg Boss Telugu 10 to Bigg Boss Tamil 10 - digital-reality spin-offs and a supernatural thriller or two sprinkled across Netflix, ZEE5, Prime Video and Aha, and this week's South round-up covers practically every genre and every major platform in one sweep.
Kattalan in a Malayalam action thriller film written and directed by Paul George. The film is a standalone spin-off and the third installment in the Mikhael Extended Universe, following Mikhael (2019) and Marco (2024) and stars Antony Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan and Hanan Shaah.
Streaming date: August 13
Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
Aroopi is a Malayalam thriller about a vengeful spirit, once sealed in a doll at an estate, is freed by thieves. When a murder occurs, Niranjan, the last heir, returns home to face an ancient curse and uncover his family's dark secrets.
Streaming date: August 14
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Mr. Work from Home is a Telugu film written and directed by Madhudeep Chelikaani. The film stars Thrigun and Payal Radhakrishna in the lead roles alongside Anish Kuruvilla and others in supporting roles.
Streaming date: August 14
Bigg Boss – The Common Man is a spin-off and pre-show of the Tamil reality television show Bigg Boss. The pre-show involves selecting contestants that are not celebrities for the main show. The show is hosted by former contestant Maya S. Krishnan whilst Oviya, Aari Arujunan and Raju Jeyamohan are the judges.
Streaming date: August 16
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Bigg Boss Agnipariksha is a spin-off and pre-show of Telugu reality television show Bigg Boss. The pre-show involves selecting commoner contestants for the main show. Former contestant Sreemukhi will be seen as the host and Abijeet, Bindu Madhavi, and Navdeep as judges.
Streaming date: August 15
Where to watch: JioHotstar
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