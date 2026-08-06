/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (Aug 3 to Aug 9, 2026): Top films and series on Netflix, ZEE5 & more

Latest OTT releases this week: Looking for a great movie night? Check out the best South Indian films and shows arriving on Netflix, ZEE5, and other streaming platforms this week (August 3 to August 9, 2026). From Malayalam film Uyir to Telugu outing Lenin. Check the complete list of movies and series from the regional world to keep you entertained.
Uyir is a Malayalam film directed by M Padmakumar. The film stars Roshan Mathew, Baiju Santhosh, and Athulya Chandra in the lead roles.
Streaming date: August 4
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Oh..! Sukumari is directed by Bharat Dharshan. The film stars Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles.
Streaming date: August 7
Where to watch: Prime Video
The Telugu movie is set in the village of Srirampuram. It draws heavy thematic inspiration from the Mahabharata, following the protagonist's quest to end a bloody, long-standing cycle of violence tied to a turbulent village festival. It stars Akhil Akkineni, Bhagyashri Borse and Pramod Panju. It is directed by Murali Kishor Abburu.
Streaming date: August 7
Where to watch: ZEE5
Idhayam Murali is a Tamil coming-of-age romantic drama film directed, co-written and produced by Aakash Baskaran under Dawn Pictures. The film stars Atharvaa in titular role alongside Preity Mukhundhan, Kayadu Lohar, Malavika Mohanan, Natty Subramaniam, Ramki, Thaman S, Rakshan, Dravid Selvam, Sudhakar and Niharika NM, with Fahadh Faasil in an extended cameo.
Streaming date: August 7
Where to watch: Netflix
Nooru Saami is a Tamil movie written and directed by Sasi. The film stars Vijay Antony, Swasika, Ajay Dhishan, and Sakthi.
Streaming date: August 7
Where to watch: ZEE5
Vadhandhi: The Mystery of Mani is a Tamil mystery crime thriller streaming television series created, directed and written by Andrew Louis.
Streaming date: August 7
Where to watch: Prime Video
Kattalan is a Malayalam action thriller written and directed by Paul George. The film is a standalone spin-off and the third installment in the Mikhael Extended Universe, following Mikhael (2019) and Marco (2024) and stars Antony Varghese, Sunil, Kabir Duhan Singh, Jagadish, Dushara Vijayan and Hanan Shaah.
Streaming date: August 7
Where to watch: Manorama Max
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.