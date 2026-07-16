/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (July 13 to July 19, 2026): Maa Inti Bangaaram to GDN - films & series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 & cinemas

Latest South Indian OTT releases: This week's South OTT lineup is stacked, with titles crossing from Malabar coast dramas to Karnataka's political thrillers. The biggest draw is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action entertainer Maa Inti Bangaaram, which crossed the Rs 100 crore mark theatrically and now heads to streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. Alongside it, R Madhavan's bilingual period drama GDN makes noise on the big screen, while JioHotstar and ZEE5 round out the week with a mixed bag — a returning family saga, a fresh reality dating format, and genre films spanning action, comedy and thriller. Here's everything landing between July 13 and July 19, 2026.
Second Love is a Tamil dating reality television show hosted by actress Ramya Krishnan. Twelve singles in their 30s who have recently ended prior relationships move into a villa to heal their emotional wounds and give romance another chance.
Streaming date: July 13
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Pavithram is a Malayalam romantic thriller drama television soap opera. It is directed by Sunil Kariattukara. It is an official remake of Bengali soap opera Khelaghor. It stars Surabhi Santosh and Sreekanth Sasikumar as lead roles. The second season of the show started streaming from 13 July 2026 on JioHotstar.
Streaming date: July 13
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Malayalam actioner follows the story of a family which falls victim to the powerful elite in a small town. Time passes, wounds fester. One man's return forces a confrontation that will expose decades of lies and corruption. It is directed by Shaji Kailas and is written by AK Sajan. It features Joju George, Murali Gopy and Saniya Iyappan.
Streaming date: July 16
Where to watch: In cinemas
GDN is a biopic starring R Madhavan as the legendary Indian inventor and industrialist GD Naidu. The film, directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, follows the 'Edison of India' as he battles authorities and powerful forces to transform India's technological and industrial future.
Streaming date: July 17
Where to watch: In cinemas
Maa Inti Bangaaram is a Telugu action comedy drama film directed by BV Nandini Reddy. The film stars Samantha in the lead role, alongside Gulshan Devaiah and Diganth Manchale. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore, becoming the first female-led Telugu film to gross this milestone worldwide.
Streaming date: July 17
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Transfer Trimurthulu is a Telugu action-thriller directed by Kamal Teja Narla, starring Vadde Naveen and Rashi Singh. The story follows an honest constable, Trimurthulu, who gets transferred 55 times over a decade.
Streaming date: July 17
Where to watch: ZEE5
Oh Sukumari is a Telugu romantic comedy starring Thiruveer and Aishwarya Rajesh, directed by Bharat Dharshan. The story follows an aspiring politician who falls in love with a soft-natured woman, only to discover a deeply hidden secret about her father that threatens their relationship.
Streaming date: July 17
Where to watch: In cinemas
The Devil is a Kannada political action thriller film written and directed by Prakash Veer. The film features Darshan in a dual role, supported by Rachana Rai, Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre, Roger Narayan, Shobaraj, and Srinivas Prabhu.
Streaming date: July 17
Where to watch: In cinemas
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