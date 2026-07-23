/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (July 20 to July 26, 2026): Pallichattambi to Case of Kondana on Netflix, ZEE5 & more

South Indian OTT releases this week: Streaming platforms are packed this week, and Malayalam cinema is stealing the spotlight. Tovino Thomas's period actioner Pallichattambi finally hits SonyLIV on July 24, releasing in five languages — Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, and Kannada — so audiences across the south (and beyond) can catch it. From Case of Kondana to Pallichattambi - here's the full breakdown of what's dropping where.
Jana Nayagan is a Tamil political action thriller film directed by H Vinoth. The film stars Thalapathy Vijay, Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, alongside Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain and Priyamani.
Streaming date: July 23
Where to watch: In theatres
Case of Kondana is a Kannada thriller film directed by Devi Prasad Shetty, starring Vijay Raghavendra and Bhavana Menon in lead roles. It marked the second collaboration between Raghavendra and Shetty after Seetharam Benoy Case No. 18 (2021).
Streaming date: July 23
Where to watch: ETV Win
Pallichattambi is a Malayalam period action drama film directed by Dijo Jose Antony and written by S. Suresh Babu. It stars Tovino Thomas in a lead role alongside Kayadu Lohar, Shatru, Vijayaraghavan, Siddique, Baburaj, Nibraz Noushad, TG Ravi, Johny Antony, Sudheer Karamana, Alexander Prasanth, Midhun Venugopal, and Eldho Mathew. Prithviraj Sukumaran appears in a cameo in this film.
Streaming date: July 24
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Director Saneesh Unnikrishnan's Malayalam supernatural horror follows story of a college which sits on ancient Kalinga kingdom land. Behind it, a forest well holds a princess's spirit, imprisoned centuries ago. Students accidentally break the seal on New Year's Eve, triggering comedic chaos.
Streaming date: July 24
Where to watch: SunNXT
Con City is a Tamil crime comedy film written, produced and directed by Harish Durairaj in his directorial debut. The film stars Arjun Das and Anna Ben, with Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi and Akhilan in supporting roles.
Streaming date: July 24
Where to watch: Netflix
Triple Decker is a Malayalam indie dark comedy movie directed by Krishnanunni Mangalath and follows the chaotic escapades of a delivery agent who takes extreme risks to impress the woman he loves.
Streaming date: July 24
Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
Ego Raman is a Tamil movie directed by Ganesan Nachimuthu, starring Ciby Chandran and Robo Shankar. It follows a TNPSC aspirant whose life is shaken when poverty forces him to lose his Yamaha bike, leading him into a dangerous encounter and a journey of awakening.
Streaming date: July 24
Where to watch: Prime Video
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