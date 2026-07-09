/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (July 6 to July 12, 2026): Peddi to Lenin, films to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 & cinemas

Latest South Indian releases this week: The South Indian streaming platforms this week are pulling out the big guns. Netflix leads the charge with a Telugu double premiere — Ram Charan's sports drama Peddi and the musical fantasy Sing Geetham — both landing simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, while Sony LIV counters with the cross-border action drama Balti. Tamil audiences get a homegrown treat in family entertainer Parimala And Co on ZEE5, and Malayalam viewers can dive into the football-culture docu-series Land of Football on JioHotstar. With most of these titles releasing in five languages at once, — here's everything worth queuing up between July 6 and July 12.
Kotha Malupu is a Telugu romantic drama directed by Siva Vara Prasad K Starring Akash Goparaju (son of playback singer Sunitha) and Bhairavi Ardhya. The film follows a carefree Hyderabad boy who visits the Konaseema region, where his playful bond with a village girl spirals into a suspenseful tale of love, secrets, and misunderstandings.
Streaming date: July 6
Where to watch: Prime Video
Parimala and Co is a Tamil black comedy thriller film written and directed by Pandiraaj. The film stars an ensemble cast featuring Jayaram, Urvashi, Mysskin, Yogi Babu, Sandy, Santosh Sobhan, Sanjana Krishnamoorthy and Ananthika Sanilkumar.
Streaming date: July 7
Where to watch: Netflix
Ram Charan fans can watch his highest-grossing solo film as a hero on the digital platform. The Buchi Babu Sana's directorial venture got mixed reviews for critics and also faced its share of controversies. Netflix announced the release date on Saturday through Instagram, confirming that Peddi will premiere in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, with the Hindi version set to arrive later.
Streaming date: July 9
Where to watch: Netflix
Telugu comedy drama Sing Geetham is directed by the iconic Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. The good news is that the movie is coming to the digital platform. The film hogged attention when it was announced, as it marked the legendary filmmaker's return to direction at 94 - making it his 61st venture.
Streaming date: July 9
Where to watch: Netflix
The Malayalam sports-action drama Balti features Shane Nigam and Shanthnu Bhagyaraj. The movie is available in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi. It has been directed by Unni Sivalingam.
Streaming date: July 10
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Land of Football is a documentary that delves into the obsessive, deep-rooted football culture of Kerala, India. Created in association with Kerala Tourism, the series explores the 70-year legacy of the sport in the state—from mud-slicked night tournaments to massive World Cup flex-board rivalries.
Streaming date: July 10
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Lenin is a Telugu rural action-drama directed by Murali Kishor Abburu. The film stars Akhil Akkineni alongside Bhagyashri Borse. It tracks intense family rivalries, political friction, and action in the Rayalaseema region.
Streaming date: July 10
Where to watch: In cinemas
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