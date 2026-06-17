/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (June 15 to June 21, 2026): Drishyam 3 to Athiradi on Netflix, Prime Video & more

South OTT and theatrical releases this week: The cine buffs can't stay away from surfing across the streaming platforms for good content. Therefore, we are here with our list of fresh releases from Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada languages respectively. From Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Maa Inti Bangaaram hitting the cinemas - check out the big outings of this week on OTT and in theatres.
(Pic Courtesy: Movie Posters/Instagram)
Kenatha Kanom is a Tamil comedy drama film written and directed by Suresh Sangaiah (in his last film before his death). The movie stars Yogi Babu, Lovelyn Chandrasekhar and Raichal Rabecca in lead roles.
Streaming date: June 12
Where to watch: Netflix
Written and directed by Jeethu Joseph, the thriller drama stars Mohanlal, Meena, and Siddique in lead roles. George Kutty returns as the protector, once again forced to defend his family when the past resurfaces with deadly consequences.
Streaming date: June 18
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Maa Inti Bangaaram is a highly-anticipated Telugu action-comedy drama starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, directed by BV Nandini Reddy.
Streaming date: June 19
Where to watch: In cinemas
Athiradi is a Malayalam action comedy film written and directed by Arun Anirudhan. The film features Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Riya Shibu and Vineeth Sreenivasan.
Streaming date: June 19
Where to watch: Sony LIV
Save The Tigers Season 3
Save the Tigers Season 3 is a comedy-drama that follows three frustrated husbands who are transported into alternate realities where all their dreams come true, only to discover that perfection isn't what it seems. It is created by Pradeep Advaitam and Mahi V Raghav, with the season directed by Sriraam Eragam.
Streaming date: June 19
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Aashaan is a Malayalam comedy drama film written and directed by Johnpaul George. The film stars veteran actor Indrans in the titular role alongside Joemon Jyothir, Shobi Thilakan, Madan Gowri, Bibin Perumpally, Abin Bino and Kudassanad Kanakam.
Streaming date: June 19
Where to watch: Sun NXT
Dodmansa is a Kannda drama about a village boy named Shivu who dreams of becoming an actor, moves to Bangalore and works as an auto driver with his friend. It is directed by Sharath Krishna. The venture features Hul Karthik, Sharath Krishna and Reshma Lingarajappa in lead roles.
Streaming date: June 19
Where to watch: In cinemas
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