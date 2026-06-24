/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (June 22 to June 28, 2026): Lingam to Blast on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video

South Indian releases on OTT: Anyone hooked on regional cinema has plenty to dig into this week, with fresh content landing across both streaming platforms and theatres in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu. Two of the standout names making headlines are Lakshmi Saravanakumar's crime-action drama Lingam, featuring Kathir, Divya Bharathi, and Vemal, which follows a kabaddi player whose life takes a dangerous turn after he gets pulled into a criminal network, and SS Rajamouli's documentary series Baahubali: The Torchbearer, which traces the making of his landmark franchise and how it grew into a cultural phenomenon, featuring input from the filmmakers and other key contributors.
Breakfast is a Tamil romantic drama revolving around the lives of young couples whose relationships are shaped by modern-day expectations, personal ambitions, and emotional conflicts. It is directed by Gandhi Krishna and features Raanav, Rosmin Thadathil, Krithik Mohan, Amitha Ranganth among others. It is available in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada respectively.
Streaming date: June 24
Where to watch: Prime Video
It is a Telugu romantic comedy series centered on two states, two hearts, and one unforgettable connection. Directed by Sameer SK, this series features Sapna Thakur and Sags Sagar in lead roles.
Streaming date: June 25
Where to watch: ETV Win
Cup is a sports drama about Nidhin Babu, a young badminton player from Kerala who dreams of making his mark in competitive sports. Directed by Sanju V Samuel, it stars Mathew Thomas, Basil Joseph, Guru Somasundaram, Riya Shibu and Anikha Surendran.
Streaming date: June 25
Where to watch: ManoramaMAX
The Tamil actioner follows a family trained to protect the powerless who become the most dangerous obstacle of all. Written and directed by Subash K Raj, it features Arjun Sarja, Preity Mukhundhan and Abhirami.
Streaming date: June 25
Where to watch: Netflix
Lingam is a Tamil series directed by Lakshmi Saravanakumar. It features Kathir and Divya Bharathi in the lead roles with Poornima Ravi, Sathya, Bose Venkat and Nikhila Sankar playing the supporting cast.
Streaming date: June 26
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Baahubali: The Torchbearer is a behind-the-scenes documentary series exploring the phenomenal global impact and legacy of SS Rajamouli's epic film franchise Baahubali.
Streaming date: June 26
Where to watch: Netflix
Mammattiyaan Stars is a Tamil adventure and drama web series following four fans who chase their idol's final season. The series focuses on themes of friendship and purpose.
Streaming date: June 26
Where to watch: ZEE5
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