Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Regional
  • /Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (June 22 to June 28, 2026): Lingam to Blast on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video

Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (June 22 to June 28, 2026): Lingam to Blast on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video

Major South Indian releases streaming this week (June 22–28, 2026): From Blast to Lingam, take a quick read to check when and where to watch these fresh regional outings on OTT.

Written ByRitika Handoo
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 07:00 AM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 07:05 AM IST
Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (June 22 to June 28, 2026): Lingam to Blast on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video
Image Credit: Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

About the Author

Ritika Handoo

Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood Buff - Ritika Handoo has been covering the world of glitz and glamour for over 13 years. Passionate about reality shows & celeb lives, when not tapping trends, she loves exploring lifestyle reads for the soul, and works on SEO-driven content. With a Bachelor’s in English literature and Masters in Mass Communication, in the middle of ‘breaking news’ chaos, her lookout for 5Ws & H remains on priority. Started out with HT Syndication & India Today, with gaining digital exposure first at News24. Interviewed Chetan Bhagat, Neha Dhupia, Adah Sharma, Yash Birla among others. Interacted with Deepika Padukone in a media group event for Gehraiyaan. Attended Pushpa 2 success bash, Vikram Vedha media conference & interacted with Hrithik Roshan. 

Can reach out to her at: Ritika.handoo@zeemedia.com or 

@ritikahandoo on X

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Delhi: Massive fire erupts at labour settlement near Udyog Bhawan
Delhi2 min ago
2
tarot card reading today8 min ago
3
South Indian OTT Releases8 min ago
4
FIFA World Cup 20268 min ago
5
amarnath yatra 202618 min ago