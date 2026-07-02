/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (June 29 to July 5, 2026): Super Subbu, Isakapatnam to Nagabandham on Netflix, Prime Video & more

New South Indian OTT releases: Another week, another stacked lineup for South Indian OTT fans — and this one's a good one. From Super Subbu's promise of small-town chaos to the slow-burn intrigue of Isakapatnam to Nagabandham, Netflix and Prime Video are both loading up their catalogues with fresh Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada titles between June 29 and July 5. Whether you're in the mood for a breezy weekend watch or something with a bit more edge, there's enough variety here to fill your entire streaming queue. Here's everything dropping this week, where to catch it, and why it's worth your time.
Tavvai is a mystery-thriller movie revolving around the concept of a cursed ancestral treasure and a terrifying curse tied to a village, with the protagonist Pramendra needing to uncover dark family secrets to save his village and family from ultimate evil. It is directed by Nirbhay Jariwala, Jayesh Vrushiraj and written by Ramesh Arreja. It features Arpit Ranka, Bhushan Pradhan, Manoj Joshi, and Spandana Palli.
Streaming date: June 29
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Super Subbu is Netflix's maiden Telugu original series. It is a comedy-drama featuring Sundeep Kishan as an unlucky, well-meaning sex education officer stuck in a conservative rural village, and Mithila Palkar as a social media influencer with acting dreams. Mallik Ram has directed the project.
Streaming date: July 2
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Garry BH and written by Prashant Ragathi, Isakapatnam is a Telugu original series set in a fictional port town replete with power struggles, family feuds, gangster warfare, and political tussles. Featuring Samuthirakani and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles, along with Sunil, Naresh Agastya, Merin Philip, Sudhakar Komakula, Rajeev Kanakala, Mime Gopi, Rohini, Banerjee, Jwala Koti, Ravi Varma, and Raja Chembolu playing pivotal roles.
Streaming date: July 2
Where to watch: Prime Video
Muthassi is set in a secluded Tulu village on the Kerala–Karnataka border, Muthassi follows Leela, a devoted mother whose son, Sreekuttan, begins to transform in terrifying ways after her husband Rajan returns to their ancestral home. It features K.P.A.C. Leela, Amith Chakalakkal and Akhila Bhargavan.
Streaming date: July 3
Where to watch: ZEE5
Mollywood Times is a Malayalam psychological dark comedy film directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak and written by Ramu Sunil. The film stars Naslen as an aspiring filmmaker, who wants his debut film to be remembered forever, but has to address several problems throughout the journey.
Streaming date: July 3
Where to watch: JioHotstar and Simply South
Nagabandham: The Secret Treasure starring Virat Karrna is a drama inspired by the lesser-known mythological story from India’s culture. The film, made on a massive scale, brings a stellar cast including Nabha Natesh, Rishabh Sawhney, Jagapathi Babu, and more.
Streaming date: July 3
Where to watch: In cinemas
Gatta Kusthi 2 is the sequel which consists of consecutive events following the film Gatta Kusthi (2022). Directed and written by Chella Ayyavu, Gatta Kusthi 2 features Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ramya Krishnan and Vishnu Vishal.
Streaming date: July 3
Where to watch: In cinemas
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