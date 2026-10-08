/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (October 5 to October 10, 2026): What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & more

Latest South Indian Releases this week: The weekend is still a few days away, but your watchlist is already filling up. South Indian cinema is sending a fresh batch of stories to your screen this week, from Malayalam thrillers and Tamil dramas to Telugu entertainers and Kannada surprises. Whether you're settling in with Netflix, scrolling through Prime Video, or checking out smaller platforms, here's what's worth your time between October 5 and 10.
Mandaadi is a Tamil sports action drama film written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. The film stars Soori in the titular role and Suhas (in his Tamil film debut) alongside Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Krish Hassan, Mithun Jai Sankar, Ravindra Vijay and Bala Saravanan.
Streaming date: October 8
Where to watch: Netflix
Khalifa is a Malayalam action thriller film directed by Vysakh and written by Jinu V. Abraham, who also co-produced the film along with Suraj Kumar. Intended as the first instalment of a two-part series, it stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the title role alongside Neil Nitin Mukesh (in his Malayalam debut), Malvika Sharma, Shammi Thilakan and Indrans in supporting roles, alongside Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and Soubin Shahir in cameos.
Streaming date: October 9
Where to watch: Prime Video
Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar is a Malayalam crime drama film directed by Shahad Nilambur. The film stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad and Sidharth Bharathan in lead roles, alongside an ensemble supporting cast including Vijayaraghavan, Vinay Forrt, and Tamil actor R. Parthiban.
Streaming date: October 9
Where to watch: Netflix
Written and directed by Aditya Haasan, Epic – First Semester is a Telugu comedy drama about Rohan, a middle-class student studying abroad due to family expectations, explores romance, identity, and growing up with honesty and emotional depth. It features Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Sivaji.
Streaming date: October 9
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by Babu Degala, Least Eligible Bachelor is a Telugu comedy web series starring Harsha Chemudu, Hyper Aadi, Jeevan Kumar, Aishwarya Holakkal, and Roopa Shravya, alongside supporting actors like Vasu Inturi and Jabardasth Gopi.
Streaming date: October 9
Where to watch: ETVWin
The Malayalam behavioural crime drama series Eyes follows police officer Tina Sebastian as she investigates disturbing cases involving stalking, obsession, and toxic control. Directed by Manu Ashokan (in his web-series debut), it is written by Bobby-Sanjay (based on a story by Anjana Nayar). The web-series features Kani Kusruti (as Tina Sebastian), alongside Nikhila Vimal, Dev Mohan, Saniya Iyappan, and Shruti Ramachandran.
Streaming date: October 9
Where to watch: SonyLIV
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