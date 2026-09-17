/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (September 14 to 20, 2026): Top films and series on Netflix, ZEE5 & more

Streaming shelves across South India just got a serious refresh. From September 14 to 20, Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video and ZEE5 are lining up new Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada titles almost back-to-back — led by Ravi Teja's action juggernaut Irumudi, straight off a Rs 200-crore box office run, and rounded out by Vismaya Mohanlal's debut Thudakkam. Action, romance, family drama — there's a full spread on offer. Here's what to watch and where to find it.
Thudakkam is a Malayalam martial arts drama film directed by Jude Anthany Joseph, who also wrote the screenplay with Akhil Krishna and Linish Nellikkal. It was produced by Antony Perumbavoor through Aashirvad Cinemas. The film stars Vismaya Mohanlal, Ashish Joe Antony, Bobby Kurian, Sai Kumar, Manoj K Jayan, KB Ganesh Kumar, Miya George, Chippy Renjith, Kottayam Ramesh, and Jaffar Idukki, alongside Mohanlal in a special cameo appearance.
Streaming date: September 18
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Mango Pachcha is a Kannada crime drama action film written and directed by Viveka. The film stars debutant Sanchith Sanjeev alongside Kaajal Kunder, Mayur Patel and Prashanth Hiremath in key supporting roles.
Streaming date: September 14
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Irumudi is a Telugu action drama film written and directed by Shiva Nirvana. The film stars Ravi Teja, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Sai Kumar, and Baby Nakshathra. The film centres on the relationship between a father and his daughter and incorporates the protagonist's participation in the Ayyappa Deeksha pilgrimage.
Streaming date: September 18
Where to watch: Netflix
Modha Rathri is a Tamil comedy drama film written and directed by Raja Karuppasamy in his directorial debut. The film stars Rishikanth (in his debut as lead actor), Anishma Anilkumar, Shelly Kishore, Chetan and Bagavathi Perumal in lead roles.
Streaming date: September 18
Where to watch: Netflix
Hosted by Pradeep Machiraju, Dhee 21 – Double Impact is a dance reality show featuring high-energy performances, dance battles and weekly challenges.
Streaming date: September 19
Where to watch: ETV Win, Netflix
Ram and Leela is a Tamil science fiction romantic comedy film written and directed by Ramachandrran Kannan, who co-wrote the script with Aakash Poojith. The film stars Rio Raj and Varthika. It revolves around Ram, who falls in love with Leela but soon uncovers an unusual secret about her.
Streaming date: September 18
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
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