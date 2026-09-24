/Latest Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT releases this week (September 21 to 27, 2026): Top films and series on Netflix, ZEE5 & more

Here's your weekly dose of South Indian streaming — where every big star seems to be quietly building a Netflix empire while their fans build their watchlists faster than they can clear them. This week (Sept 21–27, 2026) is lighter on mega-blockbusters and heavier on genre-hopping: a survival thriller in a misty forest, a courtroom sports drama, and a nostalgic cross-generational romance leading the charge, while last week's stronger titles are still very much worth catching up on if you missed them.
Agadha is a Telugu supernatural thriller starring Kamakshi Bhaskarla. Directed by MS Raju, it follows a woman drawn into mysterious and spiritual forces beyond the ordinary.
Streaming date: September 25
Where to watch: ZEE5
In 1980s Secunderabad, a marginalised tribe battles discrimination and fights for citizenship under an unexpected leader's guidance, challenging systemic oppression. The Telugu actioner is directed by Srikanth Odela. It features Nani, Raghav Juyal and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles.
Streaming date: September 24
Where to watch: In theatres
Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a psychological thriller and gangster film directed by Geetu Mohandas It stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is reportedly budgeted at Rs 500–1000 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.
Streaming date: September 25
Where to watch: ZEE5
Mango Pachcha is a Kannada crime drama action film written and directed by Viveka. The movie stars debutant Sanchith Sanjeev alongside Kaajal Kunder, Mayur Patel and Prashanth Hiremath in key supporting roles. Mango Pachcha is streaming in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages.
Streaming date: September 25
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Habeebi is a Tamil romantic drama film directed by Meera Kathiravan and written by VS Mohamed Ameen. The film stars Esha M, Kasthuri Raja, and Malavika Manoj. The music was composed by Sam CS, with cinematography by Mahesh Muthuswami and editing by Mathi VS. The film is set in a Tamil Muslim neighbourhood in southern Tamil Nadu and revolves around a young couple.
Streaming date: September 25
Where to watch: SonyLIV
Angikaaram is a Tamil sports drama film directed by Thenpathiyan in his debut. The film stars Kotapadi J Rajesh and Sindhoori Vishwanath in the lead roles. The story is about Aathiran Banumathi, who is an ace athlete from an oppressed background.
Streaming date: September 25
Where to watch: Sun NXT
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